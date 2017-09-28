Israeli Military to Implement Yom Kippur Curfew in West Bank, Close Gaza Crossings

Closures will begin on Thursday night at midnight as they do each year, with exceptions made for emergencies

File photo: Checkpoint in Nahal Oz, near the Gaza Strip, June 19, 2008.
File photo: Checkpoint in Nahal Oz, near the Gaza Strip, June 19, 2008. Dan Balilty / AP

The Israeli army will impose a general curfew on the West Bank and close Gaza Strip crossings for Yom Kippur, beginning at midnight on Thursday night. Closures will end on midnight Saturday following the holiday, the IDF said.

Israel has undertaken this measure each year in the recent past.

According to the IDF, exceptions to the closure will include only humanitarian reasons, including emergency medical situations and other irregular issues. In such a case, passage will be permitted only with approval from the West Bank security coordinator.

The IDF spokesperson added that Palestinian workers will not be allowed into West Bank settlements, "except for situations previously approved."

