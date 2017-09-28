Rank and File: Poetry of Protest Comes to Tel Aviv

POLITICS AND POETICS: The grassroots activist organization 100 Thousand Poets For Change returns to Tel Aviv for the fourth time with its 2017 reading next week, poet Karen Alkalay-Gut told Haaretz. This year’s gathering of Hebrew- and English-speaking poets will be held at the bookstore Sipur Pashut in Neve Tzedek this Sunday evening. Readers will include Alkalay-Gut, Gili Haimovich, Roy Chicky Arad, Raquel Sanchez, Dan Savery Raz, Michal Pirani, Joanna Chen, Maya Klein, Wendy Mesguish, Shawn Edrei and others. “The idea of using poetry is electrifying people into being aware of the situation of people around them,” said Alkalay-Gut. “It’s not right, certainly not left, but the idea is to use people to wake people up in all different ways. There will be poems about activity, about moving things. Waking people up to the situation of politics and the need for personal involvement.” For more info, call Karen at (052) 243-7840.

NO WORRIES, JERUSALEM: Being the owner of a gift shop in Jerusalem, Barbara Shaw was inevitably asked by tourists about guide books. Shaw, who moved to Israel from Sydney, Australia over 30 years ago, told Haaretz she thought there was not much available presented in an attractive way. Noticing trends like activity and drawing books for adults, “I felt a need for a completely different approach as a guide book,” she said. Thus was born the illustrated “My Jerusalem Book,” which she says has sections from “very much an insider viewpoint.” She noted that readers of the recently launched book told her that despite living in Jerusalem they didn’t know about certain places like the Garden Tomb or “little gems” like the Italian Jewish museum that might not make the main guide books, adding she wants to present the city not as a heavy political place but a “fun place that’s got a good vibe.” For more info, visit barbarashawgifts.com.

SHOFAR OF PLENTY: Ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, Leket Israel reported seeing a 20-percent increase in requests for food from its 200 non-profit partners. In response, Leket Israel collected nearly 1,200 tons of surplus fruit and vegetables, including 100 tons of apples, as well as potatoes, sweet potatoes, melons, eggplants, beets and pears. All this produce, donated by farmers and packing houses, would have otherwise gone to waste, noted Leket’s Deena Fielder. In addition, Leket supplied its non-profit partners with infrastructure support that they needed to prepare, serve and distribute food for the holiday at a value of over 190,000 shekels, she added. Leket Israel was founded by New Yorker Joseph Gitler, who received the Ruppin Academic Center’s 2017 Honorary Fellowship for his endeavor.

