Bar Refaeli to Host Israel's 'Big Brother' Reality Show

Supermodel Bar Refaeli will host the Israeli reality show "Big Brother" this fall.

Refaeli has hosted "X-Factor," whose widely-expected final season is due to commence soon. The show will move to Reshet's Channel 13 in November.

She is likely to co-host the program with Zvika Hadar. Refaeli added the "Big Brother" logo to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning. She posted the image after certain media outlets received information about the development and turned to social media for a comment.

Refaeli, who has enjoyed international success, has hosted two seasons of "X-Factor." According to data reported by TheMarker, "X-Factor" ratings plummeted 24% between its first and second seasons, in line with the general downward trend in the popularity of reality shows. Its ratings for the second season were 22.9% among the general population. Ratings of "Big Brother," which is broadcast on Keshet, also suffered a blow, dropping 25% from 36% of viewership to 28%.