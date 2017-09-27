Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Training Accident in Golan Heights

Four others were injured after a howitzer cannon overturned during army training exercises

Israeli troops training in the Golan Heights.
An Israel Defense Forces officer and a soldier died and four others were injured in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to a training accident in the Golan Heights.

The accident occurred at 2 A.M. a result of an artillery cannon that overturned during an exercise of the army's battalion and company commander course.

Maj. Gen. Yaakov Barak, chief of Ground Forces Command, ordered the ground forces to stop training exercises from Wednesday afternoon until Sunday. In addition, it was decided to halt any nighttime armored vehicle exercises until a preliminary investigation is held into the circumstances of the accident.

