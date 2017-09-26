U.S., EU, France Condemn Terror Attack That Killed Three Israelis Near West Bank Settlement

The U.S., the European Union and France were among the first countries to condemn Tuesday's terror attack at the West Bank settlement of Har Adar that left three Israelis dead.

The three victims, a Border Police officer and two security guards, were laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Palestinian incitement for the attack.

Following the attack, perpetrated by a 37-year-old Palestinian, Hamas spokesman Hazzam Qassam said that "the terror attack in the Jerusalem area is a new chapter in the Al-Quds intifada that proved all attempt to Judaize the city will not change the fact that Jerusalem is an Arab and Islamic city, whose residents and tourists will redeem in blood or life."

The U.S. Embassy in Israel said in a statement that "we condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s horrific attack in Har Adar," adding that "we also condemn statements glorifying terrorism and call on all to send a clear message that terrorism must never be tolerated."

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the peace process Jason Greenblatt, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday, tweeted that "my family and I are horrified by the attack in Har Adar. Shame on Hamas & others who praised the attack. All must stand against terror!"

skip - greenblatt

My family & I are horrified by the attack in Har Adar. Shame on Hamas & others who praised the attack. All must stand against terror! (1/2) — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) September 26, 2017

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said in a statement: “It is deplorable that Hamas and others continue to glorify such attacks, which undermine the possibility of a peaceful future for both Palestinians and Israelis. I urge all to condemn violence and stand up to terror,” said Mladenov.

French Ambassador to Israel Helene Le Gal and the French Foreign Ministry both condemned the attack, sending their condolences to the victims and repeating Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's comments last month that France will always stand by Israel's right to peace and security.

skip - legal

Nous condamnons avec force l'assassinat de trois Israéliens ce matin à Har Adar. Nous partageons la douleur de leurs familles. — Hélène Le Gal (@HeleneLeGal) September 26, 2017

“The use of violence, in all its manifestations, is unacceptable and distances any possibility of dialogue. It is therefore necessary, in this context of high tension, that each party refrain from any statement or act that may increase the tension," the statement continued.