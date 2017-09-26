Three Israeli Victims of West Bank Terror Attack Laid to Rest

The three victims of Tuesday’s terror attack in the West Bank settlement of Har Adar have been laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

The funeral of Youssef Ottman, a security guard, took place in his home village of Abu Ghosh, near Jerusalem. His father Issam said Youssef was “a wonderful son who loved to help everyone,” adding that he was “a man of the law” who did not discriminate against anyone.

>> Har Adar terror attack: What we know so far ■ Netanyahu blames Palestinian incitement ■ Palestinian killer suffered from personal problems ■ U.S. embassy condemns attack >>

Mourners at the funeral of First Sgt. Solomon Gabariya, killed in the terror attack in the West Bank settlement of Har Adar, September 26, 2017. Ilan Assayag

The funeral of Yussuf Utman, killed in the terror attack at the West Bank settlement of Har Adar, in the Israeli village of Abu Gosh, September 26, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

Zionist Union lawmaker and opposition leader Isaac Herzog, who attended the funeral, highlighted the mix of Jews, Muslims and Christians in Abu Ghosh, telling Ottman's family that the attack would not destroy the diverse fabric that makes up their village.

Ottman served as a Border Police officer before he was discharged, at which point he began to work as a civilian security guard at Har Adar. He has two brothers and a sister who got married ten days ago.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

His uncle Mahmoud called him “an amazing person.” Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan visited his home following the attack, saying that “security guards and police are at the forefront of the fight against terror, and I will do everything to strengthen them.”

Youssef Ottman, one of the victims of the terror attack in the West Bank village of Har Adar.

Or Arish, a 25-year-old security guard from Har Adar who was also killed in the attack was laid to rest Tuesday evening. Arish served in the paratroopers brigade and used to be a cook at his parents’ restaurant before starting his job as a security guard for the settlement two months ago. He moved to Har Adar last month.

Arish is originally from the settlement of Pisgat Ze’ev, near East Jerusalem. He was the eldest of four children and his mother called him “an amazing child.” His family requested that the media not cover the funeral.

Or Arish.

Hundreds attended the funeral of 1st Sgt. Solomon Gabariya, 20, in his hometown of Be'er Yaakov in central Israel. He joined the Border Police a year and a half ago after serving in the Jerusalem area. He received a posthumous promotion and is survived by his parents, two sisters and a brother.

Israel Police chief Roni Alsheich spoke at Gabariya’s funeral, noting that he moved to Israel from Ethiopia in 1999 and praising his generation for making sacrifices. He also lauded Gabariya for his military service, adding that he was previously wounded in action but continued to serve diligently.

He was eulogized by his girlfriend, Bati Alino: “I can’t describe the panic that gripped me as I picked up my phone and saw the news alerts. Har Adar: The two words I feared most were on my screen.”

“Nothing prepared me for it, no one has taught me how to live with such great loss. I never believed it would be the love of my life,” she said.