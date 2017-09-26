Terror Attack in the West Bank: What We Know So Far

A Palestinian attacker shot and killed three Israelis Tuesday morning, a Border Police officer and two security guards, at the eastern entrance to settlement Har Adar northwest of Jerusalem. The officer killed was 1st Sgt. Solomon Gabariya, 20. The security guards killed were Youssef Ottman from Abu Ghosh, and Or Arish, 25, from Har Adar.

Here's what we know:

■ The attacker, Namir Mahmoud, a 37-year-old father of four from neighboring village Beit Surik, held a permit to work in Israeli settlements. Shin Bet security services say he had issues of domestic violence at home. His wife had recently left him and his children, fleeing to Jordan. On post he wrote for Facebook, Mahmoud asked his wife for her forgiveness, writing that he understands the gravity of what he was about to, and asked her to take care of their children.

■ At the scene of the attack, Mahmoud aroused the guards' suspicions when he waited at the eastern entrance to Har Adar. When he was asked to stop by the guards, he pulled a gun from under his shirt and opened fire. He was then shot and killed by security forces.

■ Many of the residents of the Palestinian villages near Har Adar work in the settlements, and a high level of trust has developed between Israelis and Palestinian workers there. The attack will likely prompt Israeli officials to reevaluate its process of vetting Palestinians applying for work permits, in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Namir Mahmoud.

■ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Palestinian Authority incitement for the terror attack during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning. Netanyahu said he expects Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to denounce the attack "and not try to justify it." The prime minister added that Israel will demolish the terrorist's house, impose a closure on his village and revoke the work permits of his extended family.