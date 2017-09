As Iraqi Kurds cast their ballots in Monday's referendum on an independent Kurdistan, Israelis of Kurdish descent celebrated in Jerusalem in front of the U.S. consulate.

Follow the referendum's live blog

Members of the Kurdish Jewish community hold Kurdish and Israeli flags during a demonstration in Jerusalem on September 24, 2017. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

Israelis of Kurdish origin rally in support of the Kurdish referendum outside the American consulate in Jerusalem, Sep 24, 2017. RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Israelis of Kurdish origin rally in support of the Kurdish referendum outside the American consulate in Jerusalem, Sep 24, 2017. RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Israelis of Kurdish origin rally in support of the Kurdish referendum outside the American consulate in Jerusalem, Sep 24, 2017. RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Israelis of Kurdish origin rally in support of the Kurdish referendum outside the American consulate in Jerusalem, Sep 24, 2017. RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

