Israeli Arab Accused of Aiding Temple Mount Terror Attack

An Israeli Arab was indicted Thursday for aiding the terrorists who led a lethal attack on the Temple Mount last month.

Amjad Jabareen was accused of assisting with last month's attack on the Temple Mount by helping them plan the attack, hide weapons in a local mosque and also drove them to the bus that took them to Jerusalem.

The three attackers, all of whom are citizens of Israel and residents of Umm Al-Fahm located in northern Israel, were allegedly assisted by Jabareen, also a resident of Umm- Al-Fahm. The attack resulted in the death of two police officers, Kamil Shanan and Hael Sathawi.

Jabareen was charged as an accessory to murder and for using weapons for terrorism on Thursday, and was arrested as part of the investigation into the attack.

According to the Shin Bet, Jabraeen was close with the three attackers – identified as as Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Jabareen (29), Mohammed Hamed Abd Al-Latif Jabareen (19) and Mohammed Ahmed Mafdal Jabareen (19). Jabraeen, the indictment alleged, had not only discussed with them their intent to undertake the shooting attack beforehand, but was offered to join them a number of times.

"Mohammed suggested they launch an attack against a Jewish settler and Hamed suggested an attack in the Al Aqsa compound in the Temple Mount in Jerusalem," the indictment said. "Mohammed opposed the idea, claiming it would be too hard to conduct a shooting attack in Jerusalem, especially in the Al Aqsa compound, but they eventually agreed, with the suspect fully aware of the plan to conduct a terror attack from a religious, nationalistic and ideological motivation."

In preparation for the attack, according to the Shin Bet's investigation, the three terrorists practiced shooting near Umm Al-Fahm with Jabareen's help. He also drove them to the site and witnessed them checking out the security cameras. On the night of the attack, Jabareen drove them while they were armed to the collection point for arriving at the Temple Mount. The security services added that Jabareen knew at the time that the three were going to execute an attack, and kept their personal belongings in a hidden location.

The Shin Bet noted that the homemade Carl Gustav submachine guns, known colloquially as the Carlo, that were used for the attack on the Temple Mount were hidden in a closet in the Al-Malasaa Mosque in Umm Al-Fahm, where one of the attackers worked.

The Al-Malasaa Mosque is associated with the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement which was outlawed in 2015. Raed Salah, who eulogized at the three attackers' funerals, is currently under investigation for incitement during his speech.

The attack occurred on Friday June 14, when the three terrorists and one additional man who helped them on the bus from northern Israel, got off the bus in the Old City of Jerusalem. The four entered the Temple Mount complex and at some point opened fire at police, shooting two of them dead and injuring another; the attackers were also shot dead.