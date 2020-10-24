The Israeli Scientist Who Is Trying to Hack the Brain to Create Super Senses
His research has enabled blind people to see using sounds, and allowed hearing impaired people to hear using touch. Leading Israeli brain scientist Amir Amedi is certain that our brain is far more flexible than we think
Prof. Amir Amedi.
Which of these two shapes below, in your opinion, is called “bouba” and which “kiki”?
Those who think that the shape on the right is called “bouba” and the one on the left “kiki” are not alone. Nine of every 10 people think the same thing. The phenomenon, discovered by German psychologist Wolfgang Köhler, has been investigated for nearly 100 years but still isn’t fully understood. What’s the connection between shape and sound?