Settlers Hurled Rocks at the Palestinian Farmer's Head. His Age Didn't Deter Them
Settlers stoned and injured a 73-year-old Palestinian in his grove, others vandalized another farmer's 200 trees. A journey during the season of harvest – which is also clearly the season of settler violence
Wounded farmer Khalil Amira, Mohammed Abu Subheiya in his destroyed grove and a tree that was cut down.
At home on the outskirts of the West Bank village of Na’alin, an elderly farmer, Khalil Amira, is nursing a head wound he suffered when settlers stoned him while he harvested olives in his grove – in front of his daughter and grandchildren. About an hour’s drive south, in the village of Jab’a, two other aged farmers are lamenting the damage wrought to their olive trees by other thugs. And these are only three recent examples of the dozens of Palestinian harvesters who are being assaulted on their lands on an almost daily basis.