The Case for Nationalism, by the Israeli Credited With Shaping Trump's Foreign Policy
Viktor Orban has hosted him, one of his books is de rigueur in the Trump White House. How Jerusalem-based Yoram Hazony, an archconservative theoretician, became the house intellectual of the world’s nationalistic circles
Yoram Hazony. Credit: Ilya Melnikov
Roni Dori
Roni Dori
Yoram Hazony was in the middle of writing a book about God four years ago, when the British voted for Brexit and Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. Hazony, an-Orthodox Jew, got the message and switched to writing a different book – one about nationalism. In favor of it, that is. Since then, thank God, he’s been reborn.