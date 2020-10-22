'We Simply Fled Israel. We Abandoned a Sinking Ship'
This week at the Tel Aviv airport: A family and a couple explain how the coronavirus drove them to leave Israel, albeit briefly
Yael Benaya
The Stein family: Eilat, 4, Merav, 37, Alex, 39, and Achinoam, 1; live in Jerusalem, arriving from Sofia
Hi, what were you doing in Bulgaria?
Alex: I’m a tour guide, and right now I have no work. We looked at the situation and thought we needed to get away before there was another lockdown.
Merav: We simply fled from Israel.