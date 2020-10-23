Haaretz - back to home page
Twenty Years Since the Second Intifada Began, Why Hasn’t There Been a Third?

Conditions on the ground may be ripe for another popular uprising, but a lack of trust in the Palestinian leadership and lingering trauma from the events of 2000-2004 have prevented it – so far

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
