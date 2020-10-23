Analysis |
Scarred by Round One, Israel Grapples With How Fast to Lift COVID Lockdown
Main concern is an expedited, unchecked exit – accompanied by pressure from interest groups – that could lead again to losing control over virus ■ Army's contact tracing system is nearly ready, but problem lies with Israeli civilians
The nub of the dispute now in the coronavirus cabinet and among the government ministries is the pace of Israel’s exit from the second lockdown. In any practical sense, the economy is far from returning to what it used to be – certainly from the time before the pandemic, but also in the period following the lifting of the first lockdown in May of this year. In the background, there is the failure of the previous exit.