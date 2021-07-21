From the British Mandate to Ben & Jerry's: 100 Years of Boycott and Israel

1945

The Arab League boycott

At the end of 1945, the Arab League declared an economic boycott against Jewish goods from Palestine. It went into effect on January 1, 1946. "Jewish products and manufactured goods shall be considered undesirable to the Arab countries,” the Arab League announcement stated. The reason: the need to “defend oneself with peaceful means to maintain Arab sovereignty" in Palestine and to fight the intentional accumulation there of Jewish capital, which would enable the establishment of a Jewish state. Haaretz’s editorial that same week pointed an accusing finger at the “British colonialists,” and said the decision on the boycott “in itself sheds gloomy light on the period lacking any chance of peace, which the Near East has been placed in by outside agents.” Haaretz called the boycott “an economic declaration of war,” saying: “Instead of a regional economy – a regional war.” According to Haaretz, the boycott announcement “landed like thunder on a clear day on the Arab merchants in the Land of Israel,” who wondered whether the boycott would lead to commercial paralysis given the lack of a non-Zionist source for much of the means of production they were using.

(In the photo: News in 1946 about the onset of the boycott. Credit: Haaretz)