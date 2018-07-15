With a Kaffiyeh and Synthesizer: The Arab Music Revolution Starts Here
The duo Zenobia from Nazareth makes music that is 'hypnotic, powerful and seasoned with critical dashes of Levantine acid'
Nasser Halahlih and Isam Elias, the local electronic music duo known as Zenobia, want to revolutionize the global Arabic pop music scene. Their performances are hypnotic. The energy and smiles spread on their...
