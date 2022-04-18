While Violence Rages, Jerusalem Embraces the Three Abrahamic Religions
Members of the world’s three Abrahamic religions celebrated in Jerusalem over the weekend, marking Easter, Passover and Ramadan in a city which has, for thousands of years, served as both a symbol of peace and a site of violent religious strife.
On Friday, the city’s Orthodox Jews took to the streets to dispose of leavened food products in outdoor bonfires ahead of Passover, during which such foodstuffs are forbidden in memory of the matzah which, according to the Bible, was eaten during the Exodus from Egypt. At the same time, clashes erupted between riot police and Muslim worshipers on the Temple Mount after young Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, claiming that they were defending it from being desecrated by Israelis.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of what Christians believe to be Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Associated Press contributed to this report.