While Violence Rages, Jerusalem Embraces the Three Abrahamic Religions

Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn the Hametz at the religious neighborhood of Mea She'arim in Jerusalem, on Friday.
Sam Sokol
Members of the world’s three Abrahamic religions celebrated in Jerusalem over the weekend, marking Easter, Passover and Ramadan in a city which has, for thousands of years, served as both a symbol of peace and a site of violent religious strife.

On Friday, the city’s Orthodox Jews took to the streets to dispose of leavened food products in outdoor bonfires ahead of Passover, during which such foodstuffs are forbidden in memory of the matzah which, according to the Bible, was eaten during the Exodus from Egypt. At the same time, clashes erupted between riot police and Muslim worshipers on the Temple Mount after young Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, claiming that they were defending it from being desecrated by Israelis.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of what Christians believe to be Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Israeli security forces stand guard as Palestinian men pray on the second Friday of Ramadan in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on Friday.
Palestinians pray at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City.
Muslim worshippers wrapped in the Palestinian flags pray during holy Islamic month of Ramadan in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on Friday.
Muslim women walk in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, during this Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Crowds congregate on Passover at the Western Wall to receive the priestly blessing, today.
A man covered with the Ukrainian flag prays at the Western Wall, today.
A covered woman walks in the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea She'arim in Jerusalem, on Friday.
Biur Chametz ritual in Jerusalem before Passover, last week.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leavened items during the Biur Chametz ritual in Jerusalem before Passover, last week.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leavened items during the Biur Chametz ritual in Jerusalem before Passover, last week.
Nuns gather on Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday.
Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday.
People attend a Maundy Thursday ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday.
Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, leads a procession during Orthodox Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week that ends on Easter Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers gather for Palm Sunday celebrations at the Ethipoian monks' village Deir Al-Sultan, located on the rooftop of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Men attend a Maundy Thursday ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday.

