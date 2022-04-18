While Violence Rages, Jerusalem Embraces the Three Abrahamic Religions

Members of the world’s three Abrahamic religions celebrated in Jerusalem over the weekend, marking Easter, Passover and Ramadan in a city which has, for thousands of years, served as both a symbol of peace and a site of violent religious strife.

On Friday, the city’s Orthodox Jews took to the streets to dispose of leavened food products in outdoor bonfires ahead of Passover, during which such foodstuffs are forbidden in memory of the matzah which, according to the Bible, was eaten during the Exodus from Egypt. At the same time, clashes erupted between riot police and Muslim worshipers on the Temple Mount after young Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, claiming that they were defending it from being desecrated by Israelis.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of what Christians believe to be Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Open gallery view Israeli security forces stand guard as Palestinian men pray on the second Friday of Ramadan in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on Friday. Credit: Mahmoud Illean /AP

Open gallery view Palestinians pray at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City. Credit: AMMAR AWAD/ REUTERS

Open gallery view Muslim worshippers wrapped in the Palestinian flags pray during holy Islamic month of Ramadan in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on Friday. Credit: Mahmoud Illean /AP

Open gallery view Muslim women walk in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, during this Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Credit: AMMAR AWAD/ REUTERS

Open gallery view Crowds congregate on Passover at the Western Wall to receive the priestly blessing, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view A man covered with the Ukrainian flag prays at the Western Wall, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view A covered woman walks in the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea She'arim in Jerusalem, on Friday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Crowds congregate on Passover at the Western Wall to receive the priestly blessing, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Biur Chametz ritual in Jerusalem before Passover, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leavened items during the Biur Chametz ritual in Jerusalem before Passover, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leavened items during the Biur Chametz ritual in Jerusalem before Passover, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Nuns gather on Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view People attend a Maundy Thursday ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, last Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, leads a procession during Orthodox Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week that ends on Easter Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Credit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS

Open gallery view Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers gather for Palm Sunday celebrations at the Ethipoian monks' village Deir Al-Sultan, located on the rooftop of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Credit: Oded Balilty /AP