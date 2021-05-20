When Romania Traded Jews for Pigs

On May 30, 1958, a Romanian intelligence officer who was posted under diplomatic cover to his country’s embassy in London, sent a message marked “Top Secret” to headquarters in Bucharest. “The Field Office advises that, for 1,080 [British] pounds, it bought 11 pigs.” The agent asked how to ship them, as there were no direct London-Bucharest flights. The next day, Lt. Maj. Ioan Dragut, from headquarters in the Romanian capital, replied: The agency suggests that he charter a plane for £800 “to ship the pigs.” Furthermore, “measures should be taken to ensure pigs reach destination in good condition,” the intelligence agent wrote.

Another document that was sent from headquarters in Bucharest stated that agreement had been reached on the purchase of five pigs from Denmark, and that in return “the following people will be allowed to leave” – with a list appended containing the names of several dozen Jews from Romania.

These exchanges of cables, which were declassified a few years ago by the Romanian government, could be titled “Jews for pigs.” The documents are quoted in a new book by Radu Ioanid, who now serves as Romania’s ambassador to Israel. His book, which will be published later this year in the United States, uncovers for the first time hundreds of documents of the Securitate, the notorious secret service of Romania during the period of the communist regime. The documents he cites tell a fascinating story of trade in human beings over a period of four decades, in which the Romanian and Israeli governments imposed a sweeping blackout on such information.

Besides pigs, the commercial transactions included hundreds of breeding bulls, sperm from bulls to enhance the breed via artificial insemination, tens of thousands of heads of cattle and sheep, tons of animal feed, agricultural machinery, oil-drilling equipment, tanks and money in the form of checks and cash. It’s noteworthy that the ransom of Jews for money, services or goods also characterized the immigration of Jews from other countries where they lived in distress and were persecuted by the regime. Examples are the immigration from Yemen after Israel’s establishment, from Iraq following 1948, including during the Saddam Hussein period, as well as from Syria and Ethiopia.

Ambassador Ioanid was born in 1953 in Bucharest to a Jewish father, Prof. Virgil Ioanid, and a Protestant mother, the writer Ileana Ioanid. He has two doctoral degrees: in philosophy from the University of Bucharest, and in history from the Paris-based School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences. He left his native land in 1987 after coming under surveillance by the Securitate, and immigrated to the United States, where for 30 years he held senior research positions at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. In 2004, he served as vice president of the International Commission on the Holocaust in Romania. The following year he published “The Ransom of the Jews: The Story of the Extraordinary Secret Bargain Between Romania and Israel.” Now the publisher Rowman and Littlefield is putting out an updated second edition, which includes many documents that were not then accessible to the general public.

‘Put a bullet in her head’

The story of Jewish immigration from Romania can be divided into four periods. In the first, from the end of World War II until Israel’s establishment in 1948, the communist authorities turned a blind eye and even secretly encouraged the departure of Jews. According to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust museum and research institute in Jerusalem, about 400,000 Jews, half of Romania’s Jewish community, had been murdered on Romanian soil and in the Soviet and Hungarian regions that were under the control of regimes that collaborated with the Nazis. Half of the Jews who perished during that period were murdered by the Romanian army, police and militias, the rest by the Germans and Hungarians. Initially after the Holocaust, Jews left, fled or were smuggled out of Romania without any financial or other quid pro quo. In this manner a few tens of thousands of Jews arrived in Mandatory Palestine; some of them were sent en route by the British to detention camps in Cyprus.

Open gallery view The check Romania's government received in return for letting Jews immigrate.

This project was overseen by Hamossad L’Aliya Bet – the Jewish underground organization in charge of illegal immigration prior to statehood – whose key operatives were Shaul Avigur, Yeshayahu (Shaike) Trachtenberg Dan and a few others. That institution was dismantled in 1951 and replaced by another secret organization called Nativ or Lishkat Hakesher (the Liaison Bureau), which was tasked with working on behalf of the immigration of Jews from the countries of the Communist Bloc. Nativ was headed by Avigur, with Dan playing a central, senior role until his retirement in the 1980s.

The three periods that followed in immigration from Romania involved full-fledged bartering. The second period (the first involving trade-offs) began with Israel’s establishment and continued until 1952. With the authorization of Soviet ruler Joseph Stalin, the Jews of Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria and Romania were allowed to immigrate to Israel. A leading role was played in this process by Romania’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ana Pauker. A Jew and devout communist, Pauker opposed Zionism but enabled Jews to emigrate as per the policy dictated by the Kremlin. Her approach was also influenced by her family ties. Her brother, Zalman Rabinsohn, was a Haredi Jew who had immigrated to Palestine in 1944. Five years later, he arrived in Bucharest under a false identity and met secretly with his sister, to urge her to allow the Jews to move to Israel.

Although the departure of Jews from the Communist Bloc was ostensibly free, in practice it entailed large sums of money. Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion noted in his diary that it was impossible to do anything in Romania without money, even “in the Communist Party.” The payments were organized by Sovromtransport, a Romanian-Soviet transport firm. This government company, which operated largely under the Kremlin’s aegis, exacted a payment of $120 for every Jew who immigrated to Israel. The revenues from the sale of Jews from 1948 to 1952 totaled $15 million, a hefty amount for the Romanian economy.

The invoices issued by the Romanian intelligence officers noted the names of the Jews and next to them the number of cattle or pigs that were required to be exchanged in return.

But that wasn’t the only income. Pauker also asked Israel to purchase drilling equipment and tractors for the Romanian oil industry, which had been badly battered in the war. Dan, Avigur and other senior officials backed the proposal, and it was put into motion with the aid of businessman Ephraim Illin. The Romanians paid part in cash and part by “selling” tens of thousands of Jews. “The equipment and the pipes were more important to the Romanians than another few Jews,” Dan wrote in his memoirs.

In 1952, Pauker was ousted from the party and the government. She was accused of “rightist deviation” and “activities against the party” as part of a series of purges initiated by Stalin in the Soviet Union and in countries in the Communist Bloc. Stalin advised party leaders in Romania “to put a bullet in her head,” but fortunately for Pauker he died in March 1953, before the order was carried out. She was charged, put under house arrest and subsequently released, before dying of cancer in 1960, aged 67. Prior to her ouster, more than 120,000 Romanian Jews had immigrated to Israel.

In 1953, the gates of immigration were closed in Romania and in the rest of the Eastern bloc. In the five years that followed, only 1,657 Romanian Jews were allowed to immigrate to Israel, within the framework of what was labeled “humanitarian family unification.”

The third period in the relations between Romania and the Jews began in 1958. It was set in motion after Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to remove the Red Army from Romania, after which the country developed channels of dialogue with the West. Romania was eager to acquire Western goods and products in order to shore up its faltering economy.

Open gallery view Jewish immigrants from Romania arrive in the Haifa port, 1950. Credit: Seymour Katcoff / GPO

The stage was now taken by a Jewish businessman, Henry Jacober, who had immigrated to Britain from Hungary and had done well in banking and in trade with the countries behind the Iron Curtain. He formed close ties with the foreign espionage branch of the Securitae. His liaison was Gheorghe Marcu, supposedly the economic attaché in the Romanian embassy in London, but in reality an intelligence agent who would later rise to the rank of general.

In 1959, Romanian intelligence asked Jacober to purchase large Danish pigs, whose flesh was juicier and richer than that of the British breeds. With some difficulties, Jacober fulfilled the request and afterward also purchased zebu cattle from Africa and Merino sheep from Australia. In return, the Romanian government issued exit visas for Jews to any country they wished – provided they were at least 50 years old, had retired and lacked professional skills. The payments ranged from hundreds of dollars to a few thousand per capita. One testimony cited in Ioanid’s new book mentions a payment of $5,000. In another case, a ransom of as much as $8,000 was demanded for a Jew who was incarcerated and was considered a “political prisoner” or had committed economic offenses.

The invoices issued by the Romanian intelligence officers noted the names of the Jews and next to them the number of cattle or pigs that were required to be exchanged in return. Jacober and his aides were adept at rewarding the intelligence officers and the senior Communist Party officials, who were especially fond of prestige hunting rifles. A September 1965 intelligence report mentioned rifles presented as gifts to the country’s then-leader, Gheorghe Gheorghiu-Dej, who died that year, and two years later to his successor, Nicolae Ceausescu. The pricey possessions amassed by the Ceausescu family, including luxury cars, were partly paid for with the ransoms received for Jews. Between 1958 and 1962, 31,000 Jews were redeemed in this way and immigrated to the West and, in part, to Israel.

It was at this time that Shaike Dan entered the picture. He met with Jacober at the Dorchester Hotel in London and ordered him, in the name of the government of Israel, to desist from his activity. Jacober resisted and Dan responded with a threat that, “The Thames is deep.” Dan noted in his memoirs that Jacober was greedy, and ransomed mostly Jews with high social status. Jacober caved in, and with Ben-Gurion’s written authorization, it was decided that all the operations to bring Jews to Israel would be managed by Dan, but Jacober would still receive a commission.

That moment marked the onset of the fourth stage, which continued until 1989, when the communist regime in Romania was deposed and Ceausescu and his wife were executed. So secret was the “Israeli connection” that only six senior members of the Romanian intelligence service knew about it.

On one occasion in 1974, Dan met with Gen. Marcu in the airport at Zurich and handed him a suitcase containing $1 million. The suitcase was lost and located only a few days later. The Swiss authorities, who discovered what was afoot, declared them both persona non grata, and for a time they were denied entry to the country. We can only imagine what the fate of the Romanian general would have been if the money hadn’t been found.

Open gallery view Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena, at a Communist Party convention in 1989. Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jam and Dacias

Fragments of information about the commerce in Romania’s Jews reached the West in the late 1970s, after the defection of Ion Mihai Pacepa, chief of Romania’s foreign intelligence service, to the United States. In response, Ceausescu ordered the head of the Securitate to assassinate Pacepa. The person chosen for the mission was the arch-terrorist Carlos, aka “The Jackal,” a mercenary operating in the service of Palestinian terrorist organizations. The Romanians paid Carlos and his German terrorist girlfriend Magdalena Kopp $1 million, and supplied them with explosives and arms. In their folly they didn’t realize that even the daring Carlos would not be successful in carrying out his mission on American soil.

The information from Pacepa helped the CIA and other intelligence organizations in the West uncover Romanian espionage networks. Israel also benefited. Pacepa provided information about the Securitate’s ties with Palestinian terrorist groups and about Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat’s sexual relations with his bodyguards. Romania was also the only Communist Bloc country that did not sever its relations with Israel. An intelligence unit in the Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv helped collect information about Israel at the behest of the Soviet Union. Israel’s Shin Bet security service surveilled the Romanian agents, and in 1972 organized the defection of Constantin Dumitrescu, the head of the unit, who afterward was handed over to the CIA and rehabilitated in the United States.

At one stage in the 1960s, information about the ransoming of Jews reached the West German government, which sought the aid of Nativ to help Romania’s German minority to emigrate by the same method: Germans for money. The plan worked. Ceausescu’s collection of hunting rifles grew apace.

In 1978, Dan met with Gen. Marcu in Bucharest, after which he sent him a message: “We handed over to you, May 23, 1978, at our meeting in Bucharest, our cheque No. 23779 for the amount of 450,000 U.S. dollars to the order of your Bank for Foreign Trade. The above amount to be considered as an advance for exits as from January 1, 1978.” Another secret document of Romanian intelligence from the same year states that to date, $31 million had been received. Of this, $18 million had been spent to purchase a Boeing 707 that served Ceausescu and his family in their global jaunts.

In addition to the cash, the Israeli government organized loans of about $100 million from international banks for the Romanian government, while absorbing the high interest costs. Another way that Israel paid for Jews was by purchasing merchandise from Romania, such as fruit jams and Dacia automobiles, even though the cars had no market in Israel. Israel’s governments subsidized the acquisitions.

Yet another means of payment took the form of weaponry and military know-how. Dan helped transfer to Gen. Marcu a British-made Centurion tank and its blueprints, at a time when the Romanians were thinking about establishing a factory to manufacture tanks. In the quarter of a century in which the channel of Dan and Nativ was in operation, around 100,000 Jews were flown directly from Bucharest to Israel. All told, nearly 300,000 Jews immigrated to Israel from Romania between 1946 and 1989.

Romania’s leaders justified their deeds over the years by claiming that the payments were not “ransom” but “compensation” for the investment made by the Romanian government in the schooling, higher education and employment of its Jewish community. The rate for each Jew was indeed calculated according to profession and level of education.

Today, when Radu Ioanid is asked whether he doesn’t find trade in human beings distasteful, his reply is unequivocal: “There is a huge difference between selling people and redeeming them.”