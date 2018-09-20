Prof. Dan Rabinowitz. Tomer Appelbaum

When It Comes to Climate Change, the Rich Are the Culprit – but They Won't Pay the Price

An oligarch does as much damage to the climate in a day as an average person does in five years, according to a leading anthropologist and environmental researcher. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful

By
comments Print Subscribe now

By chance, the timing of my call was good.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1