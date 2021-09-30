When a Child Is Smuggled Into or Out of Israel, I Step In

Tell me a little about yourself and about what you do.

I’m a social worker, and for the past nine years I have been working in the International Social Service, which is a unit in the department of international affairs of the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry. The ISS is an umbrella organization that’s based in Geneva and has many member states – in fact, it covers almost the entire world. We’re the Israeli branch, which has existed for more than 50 years. The goal is to mediate in social welfare cases; in other words, cases involving two countries, centering around people who are unable to help themselves or are being prevented by someone from helping themselves.

What does “mediating social welfare cases” mean in practice? What do you do when you get to the office in the morning?

When I arrive, I have waiting for me cases I need to help with that have been referred to me, either from places in Israel or from other countries. Let’s say, for example, that I have received a referral from Brussels. They’re looking for a boy, a Belgian citizen, who was taken from the welfare services there and has disappeared, and they think he’s in Israel. We start looking into it and discover that he has relatives living in Nes Tziona, so we contact the social services department in the city and locate the boy, and the intervention begins.

Now, why didn’t the social worker from Brussels call her counterpart in Nes Tziona? This is where the need for mediation comes in. There are language barriers, of course, and different ways the welfare services in different countries do things. But the most significant factor is that the cases we handle happen within a limited time frame. They require a quick and effective response, which only we can actually provide. We have experience in working with many countries, we already know the demands and procedures of their welfare services, the relevant people, and we know what needs to be done – whom to contact, whom we need to involve – with regard to both the authorities and the social workers dealing with the matter.

Effectively, you take the case down to ground level.

We lower it to ground level and continue to monitor developments and provide a response throughout the entire event. We are problem solvers. It’s important, of course, to point out that we do not work alone. Most of the cases we deal with also require interventions by other bodies, whether by government ministries like Foreign Affairs, Interior or Justice, or by the police or the Population and Immigration Authority.

I thought we would focus on one of the major issues on your agenda at the moment: the abduction of children to and from Israel. Can you describe what it looks like from your side?

We receive requests on that subject all the time. There might be a request from an Israeli whose children have been kidnapped and taken to one country or another, or from a country that’s looking for its citizens and asks us to check whether they are in Israel. Should I tell you about specific cases?

Yes. I will only note that these cases are classified, so I will change details that could possibly identify those involved.

We were contacted by the French Embassy. They received an indication that a family they’d spent three years looking for, that had simply vanished off the face of the earth, was in Israel. I did all kinds of checks, including in the Population Registry, and I found a registration for the family. I called the national social worker who deals with the Youth Law [which outlines adjudication, punishment and means of treatment for minors] and asked her to locate them. She went through school registrations and found two of the family’s children. I get goose bumps just telling you that when she called the school principal and introduced herself, the principal told her: I know why you’re calling.

Then why didn’t the principal call? And why did the family flee France in the first place?

They were parents with three children, two of them common to the couple. It soon turned out that the father had abused the firstborn daughter so badly – physically and mentally – that she is hospitalized in a rehabilitative institution in France. The two smaller children came to Israel with the parents. The information we received from the court and the welfare authorities in France indicated that they had taken action to remove the children from the home because they’d received reports about all kinds of sexual abuse, including “performances” at night in front of adults that the children participated in. It’s really a difficult story. I don’t know how much detail to go into.

That’s more than enough.

Yes. So, in the middle of the process to remove the children from the home, the family simply fled.

But why to Israel? Are they Israelis?

No. They fled from France to another country, but they weren’t careful enough, so the authorities were able to track them down, and realized that they fled from there to Israel.

What happened after you located them?

First of all we informed France, and then we needed to understand what was going on here. From a conversation with the school principal we understood that the family was already known to the local social services. The children were showing all kinds of difficulties, but the authorities, who didn’t know the backstory, attributed their behavior to difficulties integrating and didn’t know or understand that the assaults and sexual abuse that happened in France were continuing in Israel. In this case, it was decided to continue the process that had began in France and remove the children from the home. It’s a serious case that illustrates how critical this cooperation between countries is. If it didn’t exist, these children, and many others, would simply fall under the radar.

A still from an interview on Channel 12 News with Shmuel Peleg, the grandfather of Eitan Biran, who allegedly kidnapped his grandson from Italy to Israel. The ISS will be involved in the case.

Let’s talk about abductions. Israel is a signatory to the Hague Convention [on Child Abduction], which has the force of law here. It clearly defines what abduction is: a child who is taken by one of the parents to a foreign country without consent [of the other], in violation of the custody arrangements.

The Hague Convention is an international treaty that makes it possible to handle cases of abducted children, as long as the country from which the child was kidnapped is a partner to the convention and the child is under 16 years of age. A claim has to be filed by the parent stating that the child has been abducted from them.

In other words, without a claim, there is effectively no abduction and the convention can’t be implemented.

There are what we call unofficial abductions, when the parent who’s left behind doesn’t have the means to enlist legal aid, or prefers not to file a claim and to try to resolve things peacefully. In those cases, too, where there is no claim, we help as much as we can. We even don’t call it an abduction, but that’s what it is.

Are you also dealing with Eitan Biran, the 6-year-old boy who lost his parents, brother and great-grandparents in the cable car accident in Italy in May, and was allegedly abducted by his grandfather to Israel from his aunt’s house in Italy?

At this stage, no. We will be involved, and it really is a complex case, with plenty of question marks.

There is no parent to file a claim in this case.

True, and a claim is needed. It could be filed by the uncles and aunts, the grandparents, maybe even a local government that received custody of the boy.

What I’m doing is something I wasn’t taught in university. It actually is something like detective work. Every detail can be a stone that we overturn, and under it we can find a whole world.

Has a claim been filed?

Yes, but it’s brand new; it was received on Yom Kippur Eve.

From which side? The family in Italy?

Yes.

And until the claim was filed, no proceedings were launched. The story played out only in the media.

As of now, yes.

And the matter will be decided by a court – here or in Italy.

A court will decide, and it will be a court here, in Israel. The petition is filed in the place to which the child has been taken.

What about countries that aren’t signatories to the convention? What can you do in a case where a parent abducts a child to a non-signatory country?

Travellers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Credit: JOEL SAGET - AFP

We’ll be a lot more limited, but we won’t give up. Not too long ago we handled a case in which the father, a citizen of a Muslim African country, abducted his three children there. The Israeli mother went there and tried to reason with him, but it didn’t help. Lina, my colleague, speaks Arabic. She contacted the Red Cross and in fact she didn’t present herself as an Israeli but as being from “Al-Quds” [Jerusalem]. With great resourcefulness, she succeeded in enlisting the Red Cross to deal with the case, others also joined in, and together we were able to get the father to cooperate. In this case there was also high diplomatic sensitivity, and there was a genuine element of rescue in the act of bringing the mother and children back to Israel.

It was hard to plan for this interview, because the cases are classified. From the little I was able to find out, I understood that there are cases when children are smuggled into Israel without their parents.

Yes, it’s a phenomenon that exists mainly in the ultra-Orthodox community. We’ve handled quite a few cases like that. I can tell you about a case where I was contacted by the welfare officials in Safed: The grandson of a prominent admor [rabbinical leader of a Hasidic sect], from a family known to the social-welfare authorities, simply disappeared.

Where to and why?

Initially, we didn’t know where to. Why – because the boy had severe disabilities and the father was apprehensive that this would adversely affect the matchmaking prospects of his other children. When we entered the picture we discovered that the boy was no longer in Israel. The father had put him on a plane to South America. The embassy in the country where he was taken to, which is known for its ability to take action in cases like this, wasn’t able to locate the boy, despite great efforts. We weren’t successful, either. That case keeps surfacing, and we’re continuing to try.

The question is why a social worker is involved in this kind of work. From what you say, it’s more in the nature of detective work and utilizing connections.

What I’m doing is something I wasn’t taught in university. It actually is something like detective work, with a great deal of out-of-the-box thinking. Every detail can be a stone that we overturn, and under it we can find a whole world.

Do you also use private detectives?

No, we don’t have a budget for that.

I go all out for someone I don’t see, don’t know, haven’t met and won’t meet. I don’t hear their story or hold their hand – and still, they’re in my head all the time and I’ll do everything I can for them.

And in another deep contrast to the classic social worker, this job is done remotely. There is no direct contact.

None. I go all out for someone I don’t see, don’t know, haven’t met and won’t meet. I don’t hear their story or hold their hand – and still, they’re in my head all the time and I’ll do everything I can for them.

I wonder what kind of feeling that creates, given that personal contact is an essential part of social work.

There is no doubt that this disconnect exists, we feel it and we talk about it – which doesn’t mean, by the way, that we aren’t connected to the case emotionally, that we don’t cry or feel pain or aren’t frustrated. The truth is that I think it mostly allows us to act more effectively. When I hear a story first-hand, in a meeting with a person, I am activated emotionally, and that influences the way I approach the case. I’ll be slightly confused, it will take me time to process things, to understand what happened, to create order out of the story I was just told – and obviously not in chronological order or with all the facts – and to check its credibility. When we act without that layer of emotional, interpersonal involvement, it’s easier for us to proceed strategically, because the cases are genuinely complex, and handling them generally requires many steps.

Let’s go back to the detective element. Unlike in the past, today you have the social networks at your disposal, which are a goldmine of information. Can you imagine doing the work you’re doing today, let’s say, 20 years ago?

We have more tools today. There is a channel that makes it possible to obtain information. We are of course very careful about using that information, we make sure to verify and ascertain, but there’s no doubt that it has changed the picture. Through Facebook, we located a father who the mother had said wanted nothing to do with the children, and he had no idea [about that]. We tracked down biological parents in adoption cases. We were able to conclude a lengthy search for a mother, one that went on for years, after discovering that she had died. There are plenty of examples. We had one case where a mother disappeared with a child to Russia. We tried to locate her for a long time, but we couldn’t. In the end a local social worker succeeded. The mother uploaded a photograph of a package she’d received to a social network. The social worker enlarged the picture and saw the address, and called us, really excited, to say that she had found them.

Amazing.

That’s the side of the work that’s really connected to detective work. Not long ago we were contacted by an Israeli couple who had been in touch with the Foreign Ministry and with the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam. The contacted us about twins, a nephew and niece of the wife, who were alone in Vietnam. Their mother hadn’t been in the picture for a few years, she lives in a different country, and the children were being raised [there] by their Israeli father. Unfortunately, the father had a stroke and was flown to Israel in serious condition. He’s hospitalized here, unconscious, and the children were left behind with the nanny. One of them is a girl with special needs.

With tremendous effort, we succeeded in organizing all the necessary paperwork, but there was no information at all about the girl with special needs. I have already learned from experience, and with every file that comes my way I always request every document there is, even if it looks like it’s not relevant. I went through the material and found an old letter about the girl. The letter was signed by a person who was listed as the director of a day-care center for children with special needs. I understood that perhaps he could tell me something about the girl, but of course my Vietnamese isn’t great. I started to look for him, under all sorts of spellings, and finally I found him on Facebook. In this case, because there was really no other choice, we also made the approach – it was the thread from which we started to unravel the case.

Open gallery view Travellers at Ben Gurion Airport. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

To conclude, let’s talk about what you call the Nechama Project.

The Nechama Project didn’t begin as a project, but as a case we handled, and we realized that it was not a singular case, but part of a widespread phenomenon of women in Israel who are at risk of being murdered. By the way, contrary to what people tend to think, not all of them are from the Arab population. These women need help because they are under threat to such a extent that protective means like shelters or a change of identity are simply insufficient, and we need to think of something else that will work.

Tell me about the first case.

It was about an underage girl who was witness to a murder in the family and instantly became the murderers’ next target. The direct and grave threat to her life came from her parents and uncles – she had nowhere to escape to. We put her into a maximum protection center, knowing that the moment she stuck her nose out the door she would be murdered. What do we do now? After all, she couldn’t hide there for her whole life. We understood that the solution was for her to live in another country. We began a process of searching and clarification: What country could take in women like that, under what conditions, how to budget it, what was required from us, from the woman, from the receiving country. It’s a process whose complexity really is difficult to explain. Today, six years after the first case, we can talk about 10 such women whom we moved to foreign countries.

Is it like the witness protection program?

The principle is similar: to get the woman away from here, allow her to make a fresh start elsewhere, and for no one to know where she is.

She has to start life over from scratch. It’s not easy. Is she supposed to do it alone?

Definitely not, and even if we get her a visa, we can’t just put her on a plane with some money. We need a plan. Someone has to receive her in the target country and manage her integration, together with us, of course. Language. Residence. Job. Support. Everything. About a year ago I had an urgent call from one of the shelters – a woman who had crossed the border from the Palestinian Authority had arrived there. She came to a checkpoint with her children and said that her husband beats her and the children, and that he was planning to murder her. She asked for their mercy and help. In fact she had bruises all over.

Very fortunately for her, she also had Danish citizenship. The Danish Embassy promised to help, and the woman crossed the checkpoint and entered Israel. The Danish Embassy issued visas for them to fly to Denmark the next morning. But what do we do now? She had never been there, she didn’t speak the language. I contacted welfare officials in Denmark, I explained that I had 24 hours to get things done – until she boarded the plane – and that I needed help. They weren’t able to provide a response, and the clock was ticking.

I went on the Facebook page of [a group for] Israeli social workers in other countries. I wrote that I needed urgent help and was looking for someone who worked in Denmark. Within an hour I was put in touch with an Israeli social worker who happens to work in one of the shelters there and is in charge of a hotel program that would enable this woman to integrate. She immediately plunged in. She said she would see to a place, initial integration, food, all the needs. She also explained to me what their procedures were in these cases, and what would happen.

But as you said, that woman was lucky – she had Danish citizenship. What happens to those who don’t have foreign citizenship? Or Israeli citizenship?

Things are easier when there’s foreign citizenship. It also makes things easier when there is Israeli citizenship, because the state funds the process, and it is far easier for the receiving country to respond positively. But I can tell you that we also handled the case of a stateless woman whose husband intended to murder her. We were able to rescue her with the cooperation of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Do you stay in touch with them?

Yes, of course. You keep your finger on the pulse. Always.

What happens to their children?

There was one case where we succeeded in moving the wife with the children, because the father had no interest in them and didn’t recognize his paternity. In other cases the children did in fact remain with the father. I remember a case of a wonderful, strong woman who had to leave children here, after they had witnessed their mother’s attempted murder. After we had already managed to get her a visa, we sat together and I explained to her what was going to happen.

In the middle of the meeting I suddenly learned that Nechama Rivlin [wife of Israel’s president at the time, Reuven Rivlin] had died. I hadn’t known her, but I started to cry, and that amazing woman sitting across from me, amid all her terrible pain, pulled me to her and gave me a long hug. That’s why we decided to use the name the Nechama Project [the word also means “comfort” or “consolation”]. It’s all so difficult and sad, the question of the children. We have also always worked, are working and will work to have some sort of connection between the mothers and the children – though of course not at the price of a risk to their lives.

So they will never see their children again. That’s terrible.

It really is terrible. Unbearable. There are many women with whom we embark on the process, but at the moment of truth it comes out that they can’t really bear it. You have to understand: They can’t come back here. Ever. Those families don’t forget.