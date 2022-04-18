Trump's People Pocket Saudi Billions. What About Top Israeli Officials?

Last week, The New York Times disclosed some news that did not get the media exposure it should have in Israel. According to internal documents obtained by the paper from the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman put $2 billion into a new investment fund called Affinity Partners belonging to Jared Kushner, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Kushner was responsible for Trump’s foreign policy, as well as being the initiator of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

An investment by a sovereign wealth fund in an American investment fund is not unusual. But according to the documents obtained by the Times, this investment looks more like a payment to Kushner for services rendered while he was at the White House, including the sale of advanced warplanes and the “whitewashing” of the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Vision Fund, which is funded almost exclusively by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, appointed Yossi Cohen to an important position

According to the documents, the PIF’s managers were against investing in the Kushner fund. “The expertise of the [general partner] isn’t relevant to the objective of the fund. Even the case studies presented focused on real estate only. Also, the operational [due diligence] shows that they are unsatisfactory in all aspects,” according to minutes of meetings obtained by the Times. Bin Salman ignored their advice and approved the deal.

The investment by the PIF, which manages $620 billion in assets, seems tailor-made for Kushner, as does a Saudi investment in the fund of another former senior Trump official, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Open gallery view Former head of Mossad Yossi Cohen. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

But Mnuchin, an experienced investor with a good track record, is charging the Saudis management fees of 1 percent annually on an investment of $1 billion. In the case of Kushner, who has no experience outside the real estate market, the Saudis are investing $2 billion and paying fees of 1.25 percent. In other words, the Saudis will be paying Kushner $25 million a year, regardless of his fund’s performance.

Israel’s Channel 12 revealed that Cohen, while still chief of Mossad, helped his daughter get a job as a director in a company controlled by Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE national security adviser

It can’t be proved that this is a payback, or bribery, but the ethics experts that the Times talked to agreed that the deal creates the impression of a payment in exchange for services Kushner provided while he was “special counsel” to Trump and/or an advance payment for any benefits arising if Trump runs in the 2024 election and wins.

On the center-left of the American political map, no one was really surprised by the revelation. Even before the Times story, the consensus was that Trump and his family were kleptocrats, ruler-thieves, who came to power mainly in order to enrich themselves. The Saudi investment in Kushner’s fund was par for the course.

To what extent are other leaders any different? The fact is that even in Western countries, ostensibly more ethical ones, it is common for politicians and senior officials to receive what is effectively payment for measures they took while in office. In the U.S., regulators routinely become lobbyists for the companies they were previously overseeing.

Open gallery view A guest takes a selfie with Steven Mnuchin, the former treasury secretary at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2021. Credit: IMAN AL-DABBAGH / NYT

Kushner, Cohen and the Abraham Accords

In Israel, too, politicians and senior officials receive payments for the “public service” they provide for tycoons, and we could fill an entire newspaper with examples, which raises the question of whether the Kushner deal has an Israeli angle.

Kushner, who promoted ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States, is also the person most responsible for the Abraham Accords, the 2020 agreement between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. He obviously had Israeli partners, including the former Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, and the U.S. ambassador to Israel at the time, David Friedman (this according to foreign reports). Did they also get something like the generous investment received by Kushner from Bin Salman?

There may be no definitive answer to this question. But one could point to several facts that raise some questions. According to several media reports, Cohen, for example, had planned, to join Mnuchin’s fund. Instead, he was appointed head of the Israeli operations of SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision venture capital fund.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is the anchor investor in the Vision fund, after putting at its disposal no less than $45 billion in 2017, with the UAE state investment company Mubadala providing a further $15 billion (SoftBank itself invested $28 billion).

In other words, the Vision Fund, which is funded almost exclusively by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, appointed to an important position that no doubt comes with a hefty salary and other perks Kushner’s partner in warming relations with the U.S. and Israel, even though Cohen has no experience in business, high-tech or capital markets. Is this a coincidence?

Open gallery view Former U.S. President Donald Trump. Credit: MANDEL NGAN - AFP

There’s more. Last December, Israel’s Channel 12 television revealed that Cohen, while still chief of Mossad, helped his daughter Achinoam get a job as a director in a company controlled by Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE national security adviser, a counterpart to the head of Mossad in that country. One of bin Zayed’s companies has opened an office in Herzliya for the company employing Cohen’s daughter, but Cohen denies any improper ties. “I never turned to Sheikh Tahnoun on any topic connected to my daughter or her employment,” he told Channel 12.

This is not the first time an incident involving Cohen’s daughter has raised questions regarding his integrity. Six years ago, it was discovered that Cohen had received a gift of $20,000 from Australian billionaire James Packer for his daughter’s wedding, a gift he has recently returned according to a report in Haaretz by Gidi Weitz last Friday.

Other senior officials in Israel’s Middle East diplomacy are linked to the same businesses. Friedman, for example, is a partner in the same Mnuchin’s fund that has received billions of dollars from the Saudis and Emiratis.

Kushner, Mnuchin, Friedman and Cohen may have made peace between Israel and several Arab states, but they also leveraged the peace into millions of dollars for each one of them personally, and in very short order.