These Israeli Guys Want to Be the Biggest Lenders in U.S. for Small Businesses

The Israeli company BlueVine, which in its eight years has issued $5 billion in loans to small businesses in the United States, reports tens of thousands of active customers, who have deposited an overall $330 million.

“I want to be the largest bank in the United States for small businesses,” says Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of the fintech company, in an interview alongside his co-founder, CTO Nir Klar. “We’re not yet there, but we see the route that we’ll take to get there. By the end of next year, we will have between a billion and a billion and a half dollars in deposits, and we believe that within a few years, we will be among the ten biggest banks for small businesses in the U.S., in a system with approximately 4,000 banks.”

BlueVine ServicesOffering loans and deposits to small businesses in the United States Founded2013 FoundersEyal Lifshitz, Nir Klar and Moti Shatner CEOEyal Lifshitz Size500 employees, 180 of them in Israel

Lifshitz, who works in California and spoke to TheMarker while on a visit to Israel, says that their focus on small businesses derives from the fact that “they are about 15 percent of the banking market in the United States, whereas the share of private households is about 55 percent, and large businesses 30 percent. Meaning that small businesses are a relatively small sector that is more expensive to service and are more high-risk, making them less profitable for banks. Nowadays, a small business starts off by consuming all of its services from external suppliers – loans from BlueVine, credit card clearing from Square, payments to suppliers from bill.com. A small business owner has to manage seven different financial services.”

He adds that his father was a small business owner, “and they do not enjoy having to manage seven services, when these services are not speaking with one another, and when each one is charging commissions. If you want to know what the ideal of financial services looks like, look at large companies, which get their services from the bank. This is why we want to build up end-to-end banking for small businesses.”

Open gallery view BlueVine founders CEO Eyal Lifshitz (left) and CTO Nir Klar (right), in December. Credit: Merav Ravitz Moshel

At this point, BlueVine is not seeking to be a bank. “Today we are working in collaboration with banks that give us infrastructure and a framework, but in terms of the end user, I want to be their bank. An example of someone who is doing this is Silicon Valley Bank, whose only customers are tech companies. In my opinion, there will be more and more vertical banks like this in the future.”

Lifshitz says that in the United States, banks have been consolidating in recent years, dropping form 20,000 banks in the country in 2000 to just 4,000 today. In the past, smaller banks would sprout up in neglected areas where large banks did not open branches. “Nowadays, when the branch is less important, the local banks are losing their raison d’etre, and they lack the ability and the means to compete at the technological level. The large banks may be investing in technology, but they are less interested in small businesses,” he explains.

While it is true that these days his company has more clients on the East and West Coasts (“In places that are more technologically advanced”), Lifshitz says that his customer base is distributed throughout the country. They want to appeal to small businesses in other parts of the country where small banks have closed, “and who are now just another number to the big bank that serves them.”

The target audience, Lifshitz says, are businesses with annual revenues of under $5 million. “Usually, these are businesses with fewer than 15 employees. It could be restaurants, doctors’ offices or factories. We do not initiate calls to freelancers, but they sometimes find their ways to us.”

Open gallery view Nir Klar, far right, at The Marker's digital conference in 2017. Credit: Moti Milrod

Q. This week, BlueVine announced that it is starting operations in Israel. People say that the costs of banking here, when you tally them up, are relatively low in comparison with the United States.

“In the United States, customers who have a certain balance do not pay anything for management, not for credit card fees and not for managing their checking account, but only for services that have an added value,” Lifshitz says. “In our bank accounts, for example, we will not charge a fee for an ordinary electronic bank transfer, which takes a day or two, unless you need to do a wire transfer (which is faster).”

At the end of the day, he said, “the banks in Israel are pretty profitable. If there was more competition, perhaps they would be less profitable, and they would take this money and give it to customers.”

Right place at the right time

BlueVine was founded in 2013 by Lifshitz, Klar and Moti Shatner, who is no longer with the company. It started working in the field of factoring (providing cash advances on accounts receivable) and then moved on to being a non-bank credit company. In early 2020, the company launched an initiative to enable small business owners to make deposits, as well as to issue debit cards through a cooperative venture with Mastercard. As of now, the company boasts 500 employees, including 180 in Israel, who are primarily in development roles.

The coronavirus crisis actually benefited the company, which was in the right place at the right time. BlueVine is one of a handful of non-bank companies who, alongside banks, received approval from the U.S. government to participate in the aid program for small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as it is called, is meant to protect workers’ wages. It gave small businesses a loan to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, and fully forgave those loans when the money was used for wages. Aside from BlueVine, participating institutions included the giants Pandora, Square, Intuit, Kabbage, Funding Circle and PayPal.

“We helped 300,000 businesses through that program,” notes Lifshitz, adding that it also gave his company significant exposure among businesses. Even before COVID, he says, the company was in the top five among non-bank credit issuers to the largest small businesses, and that list included PayPal and Square.

Q. How did it happen that a small company from Israel is on the same list with a payment titan like PayPal?

Open gallery view A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. in 2015. Credit: Mike Segar/REUTERS

“We spotted an opportunity in this realm, because there wasn’t a lot of supply for open credit, but this is also the product that a small business wants the most – an open line of credit from which it can withdraw funds whenever it wants. There is a very significant difference between giving a loan and building up a line of credit, which is a lot harder to do, both in terms of underwriting, which needs to be ongoing, as well as managing it. There were traditional players who tried to enter this world back in the day, and didn’t succeed. This is a product that is usually reserved for large companies, not small businesses.”

Q. How does it work?

“We have a line of credit of about $300 million from a financial source and from an insurance company, at a very low cost on the capital. They cannot directly lend to small businesses, because they cannot do the underwriting. We lend this money to businesses with a separate line of credit.”

Small businesses are constantly fluctuating, so it can be difficult to give them an open line of credit when it can face a crisis – such as the one COVID presented at the beginning of the pandemic. “The biggest problem of a small business stems from the fact that it is in the middle, between the private customers and the large companies,” Lifshitz says. “With customers you can manage risk statistically, in accordance with their credit score, and banks analyze large companies on an individual basis, with a profit and loss statement. But it is not profitable to analyze small businesses the same way.”

He says that for its research, BlueVine uses a combination of statistical analysis according to the particular type of business along with an individual analysis of available data on the business, including the company’s bank transactions. “All of the pizzerias, for instance, behave similarly, and we know how to assess what their profit margins should be. From the transactions on their bank account we estimate what the business’ cash flow is, because we know how to precisely catalog the transactions.”

Some of this process requires machine learning – a form of artificial intelligence – such as analyzing photos of checks customers deposited to check for fraud. By employing this technology, Lifshitz says, he can allow a business that opened an account with BlueVine that they have never met face-to-face to deposit large sums via their smartphones. He says that digital operations are very lacking in banks in the United States. “I am still surprised by how many banks in the United States are not advanced, especially in the world of small businesses. In most of them, you have to go to a branch in order to open a business account, whereas you can do it through us digitally, in the space of two minutes.”

Open gallery view U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive for an event on protecting small businesses through the paycheck protection program in the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2020. Credit: MANDEL NGAN - AFP

As an example, he cites an event that occurred two years ago: “Before we decided to participate in PPP, one of the five biggest banks in the United States came to us. They wanted us to do it for them, because they did not have the ability to issue loans to small businesses over the Internet. And this is a bank that has a market value of greater than $100 billion that had to participate in the program, but which said that they can only do so at their branches, in spite of the pandemic.”

BlueVine is a private company and Lifshitz does not reveal its corporate worth. “The last time that we raised capital, two years ago, we did not publicize at which value the capital was raised.” But, he said, they are enjoying a very high volume of revenue, and that companies their size are already going public – something that he is not ruling out for BlueVine. “We are seeing an opportunity here to build a large public corporation – that is our target,” he says. “There have been offers to buy the company, but we’re not interested right now.”

Q. I assume that you have competitors.

“In terms of small businesses, we are the only ones who have deposits, credit and built-in payments to suppliers on the same platform. In each of these three areas we have competition.”

Even though the company’s investors include venture capital funds and Nationwide, the largest insurer of small businesses in the United States (along with companies such as Microsoft, Silicon Valley Bank and Citibank), Lifshitz admits that it will still not command the same confidence for the public as major banks. But there are advantages that they have over these institutions.

“Sometimes the fintech companies have better confidentiality of information than the banks. For instance, we made a comparison with one of the major banks in Israel. There is computer software that can be sent as a virus which is able to identify everything you type. That means that if you are typing in a username and password, someone would be able to identify them, get into your account and make transactions. In our company we block that option, but the bank that we analyzed didn’t.”