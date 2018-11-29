Omri Ganem. Tomer Appelbaum

These Israeli Troops Were Deeply Scarred by a Gaza War Incident, but Never Told Anyone. Until Now

A missile that struck a house in Gaza where Israeli soldiers were deployed in 2014 traumatized the surviving troops. Four years later, Capt. (res.) Omri Ganem, 26, whose good friend was killed in the incident, has decided it's time to deal

It’s probably unique in crowdfunding to raise money to provide psychological treatment for Israel Defense Forces combat soldiers who served in military campaigns, in this case Operation Protective Edge, and...

