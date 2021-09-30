And Then Sadat Told the Israeli Minister: 'You Have Nuclear Arms. Haven’t You Heard?'

The Yom Kippur War was the first, and also the last, all-out war fought by Israel and the Arab countries after Israel became an undeclared Middle East nuclear state. The war, the most difficult since the War of Independence in terms of the number of losses Israel suffered, was the first test case of the impact of Israeli nuclear deterrence on the regional conflict.

It cannot be denied that the surprise offensive by Egypt and Syria on October 6, 1973, constituted a major failure of Israel’s conventional deterrence. The main point of disagreement has been on whether Israel’s nuclear deterrence failed as well. But researchers have been divided over how much the nuclear capabilities attributed to Israel influenced the war’s goals and the war strategy adopted by Egypt and Syria.

The decades that have passed allow for a reassessment of the effect of Israel’s nuclear status on the war’s decision makers in Cairo, Damascus and Jerusalem. I will begin with the Arab countries.

Despite Israel’s heavy cloak of “opacity” about its nuclear status and its brief tenure, at the time, as a nuclear-armed state, it seems possible to assert with considerable confidence that, on the eve of the Yom Kippur War, the Egyptian and Syrian leaders were well aware of Israel’s nuclear status, and of its program’s goals and rationale. Based on the large body of literature that has emerged on the Yom Kippur War, one can also conclude that the Egyptian and Syrian leaders’ war goal was to regain the territories lost in 1967. Historical research shows that none of the relevant Arab leaders had any intention of, or pretention to, eradicating Israel, though during the early hours of the war Israel’s leaders could not confidently assume this. Sadat and Assad were well aware that the conventional power balance between them and Israel made any goal beyond capturing parts of the Sinai and the Golan Heights unrealistic. They were also well aware that, faced with a “terminal” threat, Israel could potentially resort to threats based on the nuclear arsenal at its disposal.

According to a number of sources, Sadat’s insistence on a military action with a very limited territorial aim – to the pronounced displeasure of senior figures in the Egyptian armed forces – was partially related to his assessment that Israel would not use nuclear weapons in the face of a limited attack. At least one senior Egyptian source cites this as an explicit consideration by Sadat.

Additional third-hand testimony supporting the idea that Egypt was deterred by Israel’s nuclear capability from advancing toward the line of the Gidi and Mitla passes in the Sinai emerged in a television interview with Shimon Peres, conducted several months before his death, in 2016.

Peres related that, on his arrival in Israel on November 19, 1977, President Anwar Sadat was welcomed by then-Deputy Prime Minister Yigael Yadin. According to Peres, during the trip from the airport to Jerusalem, Yadin asked Sadat why the Egyptian army had not proceeded to the Sinai passes during the Yom Kippur War. Sadat’s answer: “You have nuclear arms. Haven’t you heard?”

As with Egypt, with Syria as well, there is no positive evidence or factual proof supporting the claim or suggestion that the Israeli nuclear threat is what limited the 1973 War objectives. The Syrians, like the Egyptians, were well aware of their conventional combat disadvantages relative to the IDF, and formulated their war plans accordingly. No one debates the fact that liberating the Golan Heights from Israeli occupation was Syria’s war goal. After that, beyond taking the bridges over the Jordan in order to delay the arrival of Israeli reinforcements, there was no military logic, from Syria’s perspective, to continued dispatching of forces into the Upper Galilee.

Open gallery view In ‘73, Israel did not, during those hours, face an existential threat of the kind Dimona was intended to address. Credit: Thomas Coex / AFP

The Syrian regime was well aware of Israel’s alleged nuclear capability and likewise understood that capability’s goals and limitations: Given the short distance from Israeli population centers, a nuclear threat on the country’s northern border lacked credibility. This being the case, it is doubtful whether, under the circumstances that prevailed in northern Israel during the Yom Kippur War, Israel’s nuclear deterrence played even a “supporting” role in the campaign, as it did on the Egyptian front. In Syria’s case, the role of Israeli nuclear deterrence may be more accurately described as that of an “extra.” Its existence was known, but it did not dissuade Damascus from undertaking the surprise offensive of October 1973. The conclusion here is that, as with Egypt, the Syrian attack mainly reflects a failure of Israeli conventional deterrence and not of Israeli nuclear deterrence.

I disagree completely with the argument that the October 1973 surprise attack on Israel in itself testified to a failure of Israeli nuclear deterrence. The reason is simple: Israel’s nuclear deterrence, per its defined goals, was not challenged at all by this war and cannot, therefore, be said to have failed. Israel’s nuclear deterrence was not originally intended to dissuade the country’s adversaries from any form of conventional offensive or war, but rather to deter them from attempting to threaten Israel’s very existence via a major conventional defeat. The literature in this field clearly distinguishes between the type of threats against which nuclear deterrence is effective and those against which it is not.

Political scientist Robert Jervis, who studies the subject, has proposed that a distinction be made between deterrence against threats to a country’s strategic interests, and threats to its vital interests. I find this distinction helpful in understanding the deterrence strategy adopted by Israel once it was alleged to possess nuclear capability. My study of the subject indicates that from the beginning of the 1970s to the present day, Israel has adopted a multilayered deterrence strategy in the Middle East conflict. This consists of overt, conventional deterrence against threats to harm the country’s strategic interests, and ambiguous nuclear deterrence as protection against threats to harm the very existence of the state and its population.

The Yom Kippur War was perceived by Israeli decision makers as a threat to the country’s strategic interests – namely, preservation of the status quo until the achievement of a political solution to the conflict on Israel’s terms. The war was not perceived, however, as a threat to its vital interests – namely, defense of the country’s existence and its territorial integrity. The strategic depth that had been secured in the Six-Day War reduced the dangers to Israel’s existence and its territory. The Egyptian army was very far from posing a threat to Israel’s southern cities, thus rendering the need to invoke nuclear deterrence superfluous. At the same time, on the northern front, after the Syrian forces breached the IDF’s lines of defense in the Golan Heights, they did not pursue an offensive thrust southward into Israel’s sovereign territory.

Sadat’s decision to launch an all-out offensive against Israel, despite the latter’s nuclear capabilities, and Golda Meir’s decision to fight the war without resorting to nuclear threats, made October 1973 a major milestone in Israeli nuclear history.

In a 1995 interview given by Arnan (“Sini”) Azaryahu, longtime aide and confidante of Yisrael Galili, he mentions a discussion held on the afternoon of Sunday, October 7, in the presence of Golda Meir, Moshe Dayan, Yisrael Galili and Yigal Allon: “Then there was the question whether they [nuclear weapons] are a deterrent. Shimon [Peres] and [Moshe] Dayan took the approach that they are a deterrent. It turned out that they are not. Already in 1967 the Arabs thought that we had nuclear weapons, and they launched the Six Day War. In 1973, they were sure that we had nuclear weapons, and they went to war. It did not deter them and did not prevent war. Fortunately, in [the wars of] ’67 and ’73, there was proof that we had the ability to face the Arabs with conventional weapons under the worst conditions . . .

“There was a moment when Moshe Dayan feared that we would lose the war. And he tried to hint in a small forum, which included, in addition to Golda, Galili and Yigal [Allon], that perhaps we should in the form of threats [...] tell the Arabs to be careful. Although Dado [Chief of Staff David Elazar] was optimistic, Moshe was completely pessimistic. Both Galili and Yigal told Golda that this was madness, we must not do this, and we would win with what we had. And she accepted this opinion and saw to it that no such test was carried out . . .”

These short exchanges about the possible employment of a nuclear threat and/or signal, and the mood in the war cabinet – subject to the limitations of access to primary source material – are important for understanding the approach of the decision makers in Israel at the time. Furthermore, the decision of Meir, under the influence of Galili and Allon, who were known to have objected to excessive reliance on nuclear deterrence in the past, was ultimately an extremely important contribution to the manner in which Israel’s nuclear deterrence was integrated into its defense policy.

The principal importance of the Yom Kippur War in the nuclear context stems from the fact that the decisions that were made by the parties to the confrontation went a long way toward shaping the place of Israel’s nuclear deterrence in the regional conflict. The decision by the presidents of Egypt and Syria to launch a full-scale war against Israel, despite its presumed nuclear capabilities, attests that from a very early stage, they clearly distinguished between Israel’s two types of deterrence and their aims. The limited war plans of Egypt and Syria – even had they succeeded in full – did not constitute an existential threat to Israel. On the other hand, despite the difficult circumstances in which the war began, from Israel’s perspective, it refrained from abandoning the policy of ambiguity and moving to overt nuclear deterrence. The IDF bore the burden of the campaign to defend the country’s strategic interests, and the war cabinet refrained from openly introducing the nuclear issue into the equation of forces, because no threat was posed to Israel’s basic existence.

Open gallery view The Yom Kippur War. Credit: AP

What Clausewitz said

The fact that the October 1973 war was the last comprehensive war in which Israel was attacked by armies of Arab states is of great importance to our discussion regarding the impact of Dimona on the development of the overall conflict. The Yom Kippur War’s significance in the context of Israel’s nuclear story lies first and foremost in the historic decision not to abandon the nuclear opacity policy during the war’s difficult early days. The coolheaded approach, according to foreign reports, taken by Golda Meir and her advisors, in which no nuclear threat or declaration was made, no demonstrative testing was carried out, and Israel merely placed its nuclear arsenal on alert, was based on a correct strategic reading of the situation.

Notwithstanding the bloody battles in the north and on the Suez front, Israel did not, during those hours, face an existential threat of the kind its nuclear capabilities were intended to address. Israel suffered a harsh military blow, heavy losses, and harm to its strategic interests, but its strategic depth in the Sinai gave it breathing room and protected the country’s vital interests – territorial integrity within the June 4, 1967, borders, and no damage on the civilian front. In the north, where there was no strategic depth, a bloody holding action was fought against Syria, with the IDF forces ultimately reaching the outskirts of Damascus.

On the other hand, although Israel had not been a nuclear-armed state for long, and in spite of its amimut policy, by October 1973 the Egyptian and Syrian leaderships appear to have understood and internalized Israel’s nuclear deterrence goals. President Anwar Sadat correctly estimated that an all-out war with limited goals – capturing the eastern bank of the Suez Canal and a relatively narrow strip of the Sinai – would not cause Israel to make a nuclear threat of any kind. However, there is no first-hand evidence that Israel’s nuclear capabilities were explicitly addressed as part of the Egyptian decision-making process just prior to the war. The Egyptians appear to have been quite confident in their gamble that the planned confrontation to break the status quo would proceed entirely on the conventional plane.

In historical perspective, Sadat’s decision to launch a full-scale, albeit limited, war to set in motion a diplomatic process at the end of which Israel would withdraw from the canal line and afterward from the rest of the Sinai Peninsula reflected Egypt’s impressive internalization of the famous assertion by the 19th-century German theoretician Carl von Clausewitz, namely that a war should have a defined political goal.

Egypt’s decision to go to war was made in the wake of Israel’s rejection of Sadat’s 1972 initiative for a partial arrangement in Sinai that would have allowed the Suez Canal to open to shipping. The limited war against Israel, followed by a shift at the superpower level toward strengthened ties with the United States seem, from an historical perspective, like obvious “Clausewitz maneuvers” on Sadat’s part. A few years after the war, whose early days were marked by Egyptian successes, Egypt succeeded in regaining the Sinai Peninsula through negotiations with Israel, mediated by the US. A possible connection between Israel’s nuclear capabilities and Sadat’s historic decision to terminate the military conflict is an intriguing subject in its own right, which merits a separate discussion.

The Yom Kippur War was also a groundbreaking event in Israel’s security history for other reasons. The war exposed the failures of governmental policy and IDF strategy during the period June 1967–October 1973. Israel’s conventional deterrence completely collapsed, mainly because it was not backed by a policy that took the adversary’s plight into account. The surprise attack on two fronts was the realization of a scenario that Israel’s leaders had always feared. The strategic depth on the southern front enabled the IDF to shift from defense to offense, and to end the war with the balance tipping in its favor. However, Israel’s major achievements on both fronts could not fully efface the traumatic impact of the start of the war, or the country’s heavy losses.

The failure of Israel’s conventional deterrence in this war had contradictory implications for the country’s defense policy. On the one hand, in the wake of the war, Israel made huge investments in its conventional capabilities, while continuing to invest secretly in its nuclear capabilities. On the other hand, its political leaders began to doubt the viability of relying on the IDF as the country’s sole defense and survival strategy. These developments promoted the flexibility necessary for consensus on the separation-of-forces agreements with Egypt and Syria after the war and, ultimately, on the peace process with Egypt. President Sadat’s decision to launch an all-out offensive against Israel, despite the latter’s nuclear capabilities, and Golda Meir’s decision, in those fateful hours, to fight the war without resorting to nuclear threats, made October 1973 a major milestone in Israeli nuclear history. The first days of the Yom Kippur War went far toward shaping the manner in which nuclear deterrence would later be integrated into Israeli defense policy.

Dr. Dan Sagir is a research fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute for International Relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His book, “Dimona: Israel’s Nuclear Deterrence” (in Hebrew) is forthcoming from Carmel Publishing House. An English edition is also planned.