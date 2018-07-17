Hillel Kook, aka Peter Bergson. Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

The FBI's Secret File on the Zionist Militiaman Who Raised Funds From Jewish Gangsters

How an Israeli professor discovered surprising information linking 'Peter Bergson' – who worked during the 1940s in the U.S. to help the Irgun underground in Mandatory Palestine, as well as European Jewry – to some notorious Jewish gangsters

By
A young Jew arrives in the United States from Mandatory Palestine and tries to obtain weapons and recruit fighters for an army to fight the Arabs. He gets funds from Jewish gangsters, and even though he...

