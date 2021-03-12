Dozens of Zionist Pioneers Committed Suicide When Their Dreams Shattered in Palestine. This Is One of Them

A short item in the newspaper Hapoel Hatza’ir (The Young Worker) in early November 1911 reported a “sad case” that had occurred in the Jewish village of Kinneret. “The shepherd Alexander took his life with a pistol shot. Two days earlier he didn’t go to work, claiming he was sick. The incident noted above happened in the morning, and he died in the evening.”

Thus, in a decidedly laconic, not to say indifferent style, the organ of the Hebrew Workers Federation recounted the fate of Alexander Brekner, a pioneer who had immigrated to Palestine from Russia. He lived in the village of Meir Shfeya, near Zichron Yaakov, before moving to Kinneret, which is where he died, five years after arriving in the country, probably in his early twenties.

His friend Meir Rotenberg, one of the leading figures of the Second Aliyah (the 1904-1914 wave of Jewish immigration to Palestine), shed a bit more light on Brekner's life in the eulogy which he wrote and was published: “He liked solitude and was fond of walking alone in the hills and valleys. In the company of people, he was always happy and his face lit up, but his close friends knew that a terrible illness, the falling disease, afflicted him.”

Stories of pioneers who took their lives are not new. What makes Brekner’s case exceptional, even from a remove of 110 years, is that he left behind a detailed diary in Hebrew.

“His diary is so rich that it encapsulates the whole period of the Second Aliyah through the prism of one pioneer,” says Gur Alroey, a professor of history in the Israel Studies department at the University of Haifa.

Open gallery view The village of Meir Shfeya, 1912. Credit: Leo Kahn

Alroey first encountered the diary 15 years ago in the archive of the Pinhas Lavon Institute for Labor Movement Research, but only recently did he begin to study this singular document, together with his students. They found evidence of a distinctive individual, in terms of the local landscape during that era: an educated, albeit introverted pioneer who possessed a rich inner world and a sensitive soul, who was plagued by a desire to capture the land from the Arabs he loathed – and by his unrequited loves. In the background he also suffered from epilepsy, which only intensified his bouts of depression.

On October 27, 1911, “he fired a bullet into his heart and died in terrible agonies,” Naomi Shapira, a paramedic in Kinneret, noted in her own diary. “He was ill with epilepsy. And he was fed up with his life altogether. In the past few days he had an incident in which he fell and was very sorry about it. He lay in his room for three days without eating or drinking, and afterward suddenly got up in the morning and walked a little outside, went into his room and looked to see whether anyone was passing by, placed the pistol over his heart and fired and fell to the ground with a horrible shout,” she wrote.

First aid succeeded in delaying the end but only heightened Brekner’s suffering. “Then he started to speak lucidly and asked only for death to come quickly and deliver him from all his troubles… the whole time he shouted and shouted and groaned,” Shapira added.

After his death, a last letter that he’d left behind was found. It was addressed to Hana Meisel, a pioneer and a leader who established a training farm for young women to prepare them for agricultural work. “I suspect that he [Brekner] is in love with her, even though she took no notice of him, because she is a very serious young woman, and secondly because she has a husband,” Shapira noted, correctly. (Meisel was married to Eliezer Shochat, a leading figure in the Zionist movement.)

Brekner’s diary covers the period from the summer of 1910 until shortly before his death, over a year later. “I have decided that the language of the new notebook will be Hebrew, even though I lack many expressions and words, and I will not be ashamed of mistakes, as I was before: My writing is as my speech, I am happy even with that,” his first entry noted.

On another occasion he described the diary as his “most faithful” friend. “With my notebook I can be frank,” he wrote. “It is the only one that will not hurt me, no matter what I do, and will not be critical either of my happiness or my sadness, the only one that will understand me, and if I should fall, in my eyes, will not debase me and will not mock me – for what am I? And where does my strength lie? It’s only the page that will listen to me and not laugh at me.”

The initial entries were written in the village of Bat Shlomo, near Zichron Yaakov. Afterward Brekner reported from Meir Shfeya and finally from Kinneret. “I feel sad and my heart is pained, because everything around you [i.e., my land] is shrinking, crying and complaining… And in fact the whole land is groaning, from Dan to Be’er Sheva it seems to me… There is poison in my heart, my God, I feel sad,” he wrote, referring in part to the malaria that ravaged the country at that time.

Open gallery view Alexander Brekner’s diary, in the Pinhas Lavon Institute archive. “Where does my strength lie? It’s only the page that will listen to me and not laugh at me.” Credit: Hadas Parush

The fraught relations with the Arabs also darkened his spirit. “Only sometimes does my soul awake and sparks of fire are lit from within it. These are sparks of hatred for those who hate my land and my people, those who place hurdles and obstacles on our path,” he wrote, and protested “our weakness in not defending our honor.” And afterward: “There are some who are opposed to telling the Arabs the truth, that this is our land. It’s like a house that was plundered. Is there anything better than to demonstrate your right to the house and not come to it as if to someone else’s house?”

Disease, pain and distress, physical and mental, fill the pages of the diary. Some are about unrequited romantic desires, others are the product of the writer’s fears for the fate of the homeland.

“I am shrouded in silence, sloth overcomes me, my will is muted. Neither sad nor happy am I: All is mute. I am sick: If only I could sit in solitude atop one of these hills, the birds would bring me enough to sustain me, then I would go and seat myself on it and dream on without end… Dangerously ill am I, for languor has overtaken my soul, and who shall heal me!?” he wrote. “I have become weakened. What sadness has befallen me. Now I am no longer singing my constant song… The days of jubilation and joy from the first years have passed, and the boldness of heart has passed. All is mute in my soul.”

Poverty, hunger and cold aggravated Brekner’s condition, as he describes in this entry: “There is no milk. And my poor state does not allow me to obtain other foods. Besides that, the cold is penetrating my body.” An attempt to raise chickens was unsuccessful. He lacked even the money to buy a newspaper. “My soul is cascading simply from longing for a printed word in Hebrew, for a report from the Hebrew world… To subscribe to a newspaper, despite all my desire… I am incapable [of that],” he noted.

Despite the difficulties, optimistic moments also shine through in his writing. One day he described himself as “truly happy,” explaining that, “I am a person who has nothing, and to achieve even something small I must muster my strength and aspire to that achievement, and for that reason I harbor a great many aspirations for things, which others achieve immediately.”

Open gallery view Hana Meisel Shochat.

Impossible love

Brekner had his eye on a number of women. “From the dawn of my youth I cultivated an ideal, according to which married life – at least at its start – needs to be based on the impulse of love. Now, too, I do not forgo this, in principle. I feel unpleasantness when I am compelled to inform you that marriage based on love is impossible for me, if only for the simple reason that there is one woman whom I love, a married woman, on top of everything,” he wrote his friend Meir Rotenberg. “Knowing my temperament and the power of my feeling for her, it is out of the question that I would display love for another woman… Even though I am not now in a sentimental frame of mind, even so, I can say with vast confidence that I am very, very far, from loving another woman besides her, perhaps even until the last moment of my life.”

Above them all was Hana Meisel: “What have I to do with you, lovely H.M.! You were so beautiful yesterday! I cast my gaze on you, I looked at your wise eyes – and I feel a surge of heat in my heart. For you were created to expel the stagnation from one’s soul… A delightful creature she is, Hana M.! How good things were for me! And how serene was my warm heart. Melancholy and merriment alternated within me in quick succession. All those hours I looked at her luminous eyes and at her face, when we gathered at the table. A kind of radiance shines from her.”

There are some who are opposed to telling the Arabs the truth, that this is our land. It’s like a house that was plundered. Is there anything better than to demonstrate your right to the house and not come to it as if to someone else’s house? Alexander Brekner

His greatest love, however, was for the land, he asserted. “It is not fitting for a son to confess to his mother frequently, aloud, about [his love]. That would be sentimentality,” he wrote. “It is still less fitting if he is constantly at home, in her sight. Only of those who are distant, very distant from their home, will confessions of this sort be forgiven. It is not appropriate for us, who are here in our land: Zion shall know her sons. Like you, my soul, the sea is quiet, as though molded from glass. Calm and monotony are the eternal side of my life. It is not glittering, it does not attract a stranger’s eye. But in its depths lies what exists in your deeps, the sea.”

The hardship entailed in this love for Zion was seen as a necessary stage on the road to its realization. “The general tragedy that is the lot of our people leaves its imprint on our building enterprises. Only those who know and feel this tragic essence can know the value of each step we take… But what I see in my mind is that it is precisely this great tragedy that renders our path far more glorious, beautiful and alluring. The greater the difficulty, the more our all-consuming love for the deliverance of the people and the redemption of Zion is necessary – the more our spirit is strengthened so that we will be able to withstand all obstacles… No, I am not sorry for our sacrifices. For in them beats the pulse of life, for they know unbounded happiness with every small victory they achieve. I do not regret the torments I experienced: They are as nothing in the face of what I love, in the face of what my life would be unimaginable without.”

In August 1911, Brekner noted that he had finished reading Goethe’s “The Sorrows of Young Werther,” a novel published in 1774 about the unrequited love of a young man for a woman who is engaged to someone else, and which ends with a farewell letter and suicide by pistol. “How is it possible for a book to bring me to tears? Torments pressed down on me and sighs escaped me spontaneously. Everyone will find in him a part of himself, and how shall my soul not cry for him?!” he wrote in his diary.

“The diary indicates that the book had a powerful influence on Brekner, and there is a clear-cut resemblance between his suicide and Werther’s suicide,” Prof. Alroey observes, and elaborates: “An unattainable love, suicide by means of a pistol, a shot to the heart, the letter he left.”

Open gallery view Professor Gur Alroey. Credit: Rami Shllush

Brekner emulated other young pioneers of his generation. According to Alroey, at least 60 young men and women in the Jewish community of Palestine at that time killed themselves. One of the reasons he enumerates for this is the “shattered dream.” In a ground-breaking article, “Pioneers or Lost Souls? The Issue of Suicide in the Second and the Third Aliyah” (in Hebrew), Alroey writes that “the recognition that the society that arose in the Land of Israel did not meet the pioneers’ criteria and expectations,” and that “the prospects of realizing their dream were poor,” brought about the “shattering of their hopes.” Their disappointment, accordingly, was sometimes “too much to bear.”

Thus, he notes, “their romantic dreams were smashed in a twinkling in the face of the harsh and depressing reality of the Land of Israel. The scale of their expectations was matched by the scale of their disappointments.” Having arrived with lofty ideals, Brekner and his fellow pioneers encountered feelings of alienation, loneliness, and psychological and social pressure. The remoteness from the family framework, the onerous work, the longings for home, the social order and the unfamiliar norms – all these only heightened the anxieties.

Correcting an injustice

During the past few months, Alroey presented Brekner’s diary to his students and told them that his grave – in the Kinneret cemetery, on the shore of the lake from which present-day Kibbutz Kinneret takes its name – has no headstone to memorialize him. The students saw that as a challenge. “I was very much driven to correct this injustice, this glitch in history, as a result of which this person, about whose dream and its shattering we are learning, was erased from the pages of history,” says Nitzan Barak, one of the students, adding, “Brekner sacrificed so much in order to come here, and in the end chose to commit suicide rather than return to his country of origin, heaven forbid, and to admit failure. Something in that context moved me very much.”

Barak mustered her classmates for a commemorative project. They told those overseeing the cemetery about Brekner and about the testimony to the effect that he’s buried there. His eulogizers mentioned that he was laid to rest “next to Shmueli’s grave.” According to Alroey, “Menahem Shmueli was one of the most prominent pioneers in the Second Aliyah.” (Alroey serves in the Israel Defense Forces unit for locating missing soldiers and is experienced in finding the last resting place of fallen soldiers whose place of burial is otherwise unknown.)

Shmueli published articles in Hapoel Hatza’ir calling for full equality between men and women in the pioneer society. On May 25, 1911, his body was found on the road to the Kinneret site; he was apparently murdered by Bedouin. His was the first grave in the famous Kinneret cemetery.

“We chose [for Brekner] a stone similar in style to what was customary in that period,” Barak says. “We’re renewing, but also preserving the past.” She and her friends also helped raise the money for the headstone. The unveiling will be on March 16. The inscription on the stone states that Brekner took his own life, as at that time – in contrast to the present – this form of death was explicitly noted on headstones. Visitors to the site will also be able to view passages from Brekner’s diary, which the students have made accessible to the general public. Alroey plans to publish the diary in book form in the future.

What they still haven’t found is a photograph of Brekner, but Alroey is not giving up. A perusal of the diary and of letters he wrote shows that the young man was in extensive contact with a number of leading figures in the country’s Jewish community at the time. Perhaps their estates also contain forgotten documentation of the tormented pioneer.