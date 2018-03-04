Netanyahu's Millennials: The Loyal Crew That’s Sticking Around Israel's Embattled Leader
The prime minister is now left with only a small band of advisors as the investigations against him continue and more and more of his staff depart
The numerous scandals and investigations surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have shaken up his staff and left him with a very small band of advisors. One after another, confidants and officials have...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1