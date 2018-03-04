Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Minister Ayoob Kara and Likud MK David Bitan. Olivier Fitoussi

Netanyahu's Millennials: The Loyal Crew That’s Sticking Around Israel's Embattled Leader

The prime minister is now left with only a small band of advisors as the investigations against him continue and more and more of his staff depart

By and
The numerous scandals and investigations surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have shaken up his staff and left him with a very small band of advisors. One after another, confidants and officials have...

