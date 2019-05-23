The Israeli Lawyer Who Defends the Most Violent Fighters Against the Occupation
Palestinians with knives don’t scare attorney Lea Tsemel. A new documentary deconstructs the controversial character who will defend anyone who opposes the occupation – even if they resort to the most violent means
There s never a dull moment with Lea Tsemel. But never. The very first time I arrive at her office, on Saladin Street in East Jerusalem, while she stands at the window watching me park, yet another incident...
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1