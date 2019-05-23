Lea Tsemel. Meir Cohen

The Israeli Lawyer Who Defends the Most Violent Fighters Against the Occupation

Palestinians with knives don’t scare attorney Lea Tsemel. A new documentary deconstructs the controversial character who will defend anyone who opposes the occupation – even if they resort to the most violent means

By
There s never a dull moment with Lea Tsemel. But never. The very first time I arrive at her office, on Saladin Street in East Jerusalem, while she stands at the window watching me park, yet another incident...

