Scenes From the Chaos and Devestation of the Gaza Flare-up and Jewish-Arab Clashes HaaretzMay. 13, 2021 A destroyed building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.Credit: Adel Hana,AP Israeli soldiers fire artillery towards the Gaza Strip.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg Streaks of light as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon.Credit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.Credit: NIR ELIAS/ REUTERS A building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel.Credit: AVI ROCCAH/ REUTERS The Al-Walid building which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza city.Credit: - - AFP Debris near the al-Sharouk tower, which housed the bureau of the Al-Aqsa television channel in Gaza city, after it was destroyed by an Israeli air strike.Credit: MOHAMMED ABED - AFP An apartment building in Petah Tikva after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over the night.Credit: Oded Balilty,AP Israeli soldiers at the Gaza Strip border.Credit: Ilan Assayag The northern mixed Arab-Jewish city of Acre.Credit: Rami Shlush Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip.Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA - AFP