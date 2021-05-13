Haaretz - back to home page
Scenes From the Chaos and Devestation of the Gaza Flare-up and Jewish-Arab Clashes

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot
Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip.Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA - AFP
