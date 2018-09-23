Charley Levy at his home in Moshav Kidmat Tzvi. “My entire age group in the Golan have nothing to offer to the next generation.” Gil Eliahu

No Country for Old Men in the Golan Heights

A lack of health and social services, as well as growing isolation, have made life on the Golan harder for those who settled and developed the area some 50 years ago

By
comments Print Subscribe now

It has been more than 51 years since Israel conquered the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War and Jews since began resettling in the region. But today it seems that the generation that populated the area and...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1