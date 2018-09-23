No Country for Old Men in the Golan Heights
A lack of health and social services, as well as growing isolation, have made life on the Golan harder for those who settled and developed the area some 50 years ago
It has been more than 51 years since Israel conquered the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War and Jews since began resettling in the region. But today it seems that the generation that populated the area and...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1