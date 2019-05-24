My Father Dreamed of Returning to His Palestinian Village. When He Did, It Became His Prison
I have watched over a lifetime as my father, first expelled from Palestine in 1948, nurtured a dream of returning to the West Bank and building his home there. But the occupation turned that dream into a nightmare
The smell of sadness overwhelms the place. Palestine is sad and so is my father.
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1