Alex Levac

My Father Dreamed of Returning to His Palestinian Village. When He Did, It Became His Prison

I have watched over a lifetime as my father, first expelled from Palestine in 1948, nurtured a dream of returning to the West Bank and building his home there. But the occupation turned that dream into a nightmare

By Leila Farsakh
The smell of sadness overwhelms the place. Palestine is sad and so is my father.

