Dana Harel at her new studio in Tel Aviv. "I always feel I’m an alternative to what exists because I don’t like bridal gowns that much myself." Meged Gozani

Meet the Israeli Who Designed Mrs. Tarantino’s Wedding Dress

Dana Harel, the 36-year-old Tel Avivian who provided Daniella Pick with not one but two outfits for her wedding day on Wednesday, was never a fan of wedding gowns. So how did she end up devoting her career to designing them?

Quentin Tarantino has only ever featured one wedding in his movies – and that ended in a bloodbath. Luckily, things passed more quietly when Daniella Pick walked down the aisle to exchange vows with the...

