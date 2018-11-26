Meet the Most Powerful Woman in Israeli High-tech
The director of R&D for Intel Israel, responsible for a work force of 7,000, talks about her special way of making decisions and how mentoring can help women advance in the world of high tech
“Every half hour I need to make a decision about something – about projects, technologies, manpower, employees’ personal issues, the work environment and more,” says Karin Eibschitz Segal. “Sometimes I spend...
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1