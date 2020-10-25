Haaretz - back to home page
Jerusalem's Museum of Islamic Art to Auction 268 Precious Items, Despite Outcry

Five percent of the Jerusalem museum's collection will be auctioned at Sotheby's London, including rare Breguet watches

A silver-inlaid Aqqoyunlu turban Helmet, Turkey or Persia, second half of 15th century, estimated at 400,000-6000,000 GBP ($520,000-$780,000).Credit: Sotheby's
Naama Riba
