Jaffa’s New Normal: Checkpoints, Random Stun Grenades and Undercover Policing

The stun grenades that were thrown into the yards of homes in Jaffa on recent nights didn’t make the main headlines on the TV news reports, didn’t receive attention from politicians and were not reported in the international media. One could say that compared to the riots in other mixed cities in Israel, such as Lod, Jaffa now looks calm. Even quiet.

It’s a misleading picture.

The police didn’t officially announce a curfew in Jaffa, but for the city’s Arab community, that’s the routine now. There’s no shortage of examples: Temporary checkpoints have been set up in the streets, the police are operating overtly and covertly, and at night police set out to raid mosques. Throughout the city, Arab residents repeatedly report that the police are delaying them, in incidents that at best end only with the residents providing identification and answering questions. And the consequences for the fabric of life are also evident. Businesses remain closed and the tension in the streets is palpable. Many of the residents prefer to stay home all day.

“It feels like our parents’ stories about the military regime,” said Rawan Bisharat, a Jaffa resident who lives near the Bat Yam border, on Tuesday. Some of the sights are reminiscent of Hebron, she said. “The police enter neighborhoods ostensibly in order to calm things down, and throw stun grenades. We have no security. We don’t know where it will come from – the settlers or the police. And what’s most disturbing is that the media doesn’t talk about it.”

Open gallery view An organic supermarket is the only place open during the evening on this main Jaffa street. Credit: Avshalom Halutz

In the Jaffa community’s Facebook groups, residents say they have long since given up on the mainstream media, and find it hard to believe that they will receive help from the authorities. Instead, the residents use social media to share pictures of undercover policemen as warnings for their neighbors, and to report torched vehicles, stone throwing incidents and violence targeting both Arabs and Jews.

The residents also reported that on Sunday, the eve of the Shavuot holiday, they saw undercover detectives – who had recently been filmed in civilian clothing confronting demonstrators – walking through the city’s main streets wearing white kipot. Residents speculated whether they were searching for rioters or perhaps trying to cause unrest and draw fire.

Haaretz spoke to several residents who witnessed or experienced violence, and reviewed many video clips filmed in the city in recent days. Many of the interviewees insisted on anonymity, stating that they were afraid the police would harass them. Not all of the incidents cited below are fully documented, but the testimonies of Arab residents repeat themselves.

‘They stop us a lot’

Many residents said that their interactions with authorities in recent days have been characterized by delays and high fines, mainly for motorcyclists. A restaurant delivery man who agreed to be identified – a young man named Said – said he was fined 1,000 shekels ($306) because a traffic inspector found that his motorcycle did not meet maintenance standards.

Open gallery view A cafe in Jaffa, where Arabs and Jews hang out together, last week. Credit: Avshalom Halutz

“I was on my way to a delivery on Yefet Street. Two riot police vans stopped me,” he said. “They didn’t ask me where I was going, but it was obvious I was making deliveries. They approached me as I was on the motorcycle, took the keys and told me ‘Go.’” The police took Said’s entire key ring, including his house keys, so he walked to the police station to look for the key. There, he says, an officer gave him a bag full of keys and told him to “look for his.”

Another business owner said, “I have a delivery boy who came in for a moment in order to pick up a delivery and left the key in the motorcycle. The police simply took the key while he was inside. In order to get it started afterwards we had to improvise. The next day a policeman took his motorcycle off the road, and now I don’t have a motorcycle for deliveries.”

Another delivery boy who works for the business was fined 1,000 shekels because he was holding a phone in his hand while riding. Another worker said that he was waiting at a traffic light on a motorcycle, and when the light turned green, police told him to stop on the side and fined him 1,000 shekels, too. “Even ordinarily they harass us, but now it’s much more than usual. I felt that they were doing it on purpose,” said the worker.

In Gan Hashnayim, a popular park on Yefet Street, it seems that six Border Policeman are deployed there almost on a regular basis. Their main job appears to be to stop and question Jaffan teens on motorcycles. At another point nearby, also on Yefet Street, another seven policemen were standing, stopping young men and checking their licenses. “They do it only to Arabs; they stop us a lot,” said a motorcyclist before driving off.

Open gallery view Israeli policemen on horses patrol Jaffa, last week. Credit: Avshalom Halutz

In addition to the police stationed in the city, at some times of the day the police put up vehicle checkpoints, for example at the Clock Tower square at the entrance to Jaffa, or inside Jaffa itself. In the evening they close the main routes to Jaffa’s Ajami neighborhood.

“I was on my way to a restaurant,” said a business owner named Amir regarding one of the checkpoints. “It’s a tough period and at the moment I’m doing deliveries. I reached Shivtei Yisrael Street and encountered checkpoints. I tried to talk to the policemen and they immediately shouted at me, ‘If you continue you’ll get a ticket sent to your home and we’ll f—k you.” He said that he tried to explain to the policemen that he had deliveries to make, but they didn’t care.

The community knows there have been several serious acts of violence against Jews, including the mob attack on soldier Lior Shernin last week. A young man named Yoni Mor was attacked near his home by two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle. And two journalists who came to cover events were also attacked by young men.

In addition to the Molotov cocktail thrown into an Arab family’s home, which left a 12-year-old Arab boy badly injured, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the homes of Jews. Police suspect Arab assailants targeted the Arab family’s home by mistake. But it’s not clear how enforcing traffic offenses by motorcyclists will help to solve these problems, and more than anything else, it seems that the police’s methods are only increasing the tension.

‘Let them torch your homes’

In addition to stopping residents in the streets, a series of incidents involving significant force and stun grenades were widely shared by residents on social media. One example is a video clip of an incident Saturday night in the Ajami neighborhood. That evening policemen threw a stun grenade amid clashes in the neighborhood. The grenade exploded next to the home and car of one of the residents, who shouted at the policemen: “Didn’t you notice that there are children … in the car?”

In the ensuing exchange of words, the policemen replied, “Move, idiot.” The resident replied that he didn’t intend to, and the sides began to curse one another. The car owner accused the policeman of burning the car, more neighbors came out and started cursing the policemen, and then one of the policemen said: “Let them torch your houses, no problem.” The video was immediately shared in neighborhood groups and on WhatsApp.

Another video shows a neighborhood resident named Ibrahim Suri, who was apparently shot by a sponge-tipped or rubber-coated bullet while filming policemen in the Ajami neighborhood. Suri was sitting on his balcony last week when Jews entered the neighborhood in search of Arabs to start confrontations. “I was sitting at home. I saw forces in the street, entering and leaving every hour or two, throwing stun grenades in all directions and indiscriminately,” he said this week.

Suri began to film the policemen from his rooftop. “I filmed until they saw me, I saw someone pointing upward to his friend. I told him ‘If you want to shoot me, shoot me, I’m in a democratic country and I can still document.’ And then he really did shoot at me, in my worst dreams I didn’t think that he would really shoot at me. After they shot me in the face, they also threw a stun grenade on the roof.”

Open gallery view A BMW that was set ablaze in Jaffa overnight, earlier this week. Credit: Avshalom Halutz

A third case took place on Thursday. In this incident, a family security camera captured family members near their home. The video shows an older man with two of his sons, moving a trailor to a dirt parking lot opposite their home. Other family members, including children, are seen running around in the street and around the house. The family is afraid to publicize the video.

A police vehicle arrives and drives forward slowly about 50 meters. The vehicle stops at a nearby intersection. The policemen exit the vehicle several dozen meters from the family and soon start throwing stun grenades. The family members signal to the policemen with their hands to stop, and tell them there are children at the site. Some of them also curse the policemen. A few minutes later the policemen leave.

One of the family members, Wisam Abu Nar, said: “The entire family was sitting outside the house. A police van passed. Suddenly, and it’s not clear why, they started throwing grenades at us into the yard, at my 70-year-old father who came out to talk to them. The children were in shock and cried.” Another family member said the police may have come searching for young men who are not connected to the family.

Urgent soul searching

In a business adjacent to Gan Hashnayim, where the policemen are now stationed, a group of young men were sitting a few days ago and arguing about how the police should conduct themselves Jaffa in light of the recent incidents – if at all. One complained about the massive police presence in the heart of the city, and said the police should concentrate on keeping out Jews coming from Bat Yam in order to clash with Arabs. Another complained that the police are patrolling the main streets but don’t enter Ajami.

Not far from there, at the site where one of the four Molotov cocktails was thrown on Friday evening, there were many policemen, some of them with rifles that fire rubber-coated bullets. One neighbor said that she had reported to the police that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Kedem Street house, whose residents are Jewish, and that the police arrived on Friday night and left shortly afterward.

Open gallery view A police checkpoint at Jaffa's Clock Tower, Tuesday. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

A few days ago, said the neighbor, policemen entered the balcony hit by a Molotov cocktail in order to collect evidence. “Three days after it happened? They burned a garbage can here, loads of people walked around here, that’s not serious procedure,” she said. The Jewish tenants haven’t been in the house since the Molotov cocktail was thrown, neighbors said.

Regarding the 12-year-old injured by a Molotov cocktail – an event that stirred up emotions in the city – many residents have trouble accepting the police claim that the assailants were Arabs who targeted the wrong home. Theories about ties between right-wing activists and the police abound. “We don’t go out to attack anyone,” said someone who spoke to Haaretz. “If they try to attack us we’ll defend our home, yes, but we have no problem with the Jews who live here. We have a problem only with those who come to attack us with police accompaniment.” Later it emerged that the police have forensic evidence tying the suspect, an Arab resident of Jaffa in his thirties, to the Molotov cocktail that injured the boy.

The residents’ harsh feelings are also reflected in the words of local leaders. A Tel Aviv-Jaffa city council member, Abed Abu Shehadeh, thinks that the police are looking for Jaffa residents. “I regret that the police have decided to take sides against the Arab population, and show no restraint even when it comes to minors,” he said.

“Last week we witnessed the use of sponge-tipped and rubber-coated bullets against minors, women and the elderly, and we saw attacks that came from Bat Yam, south Tel Aviv and Holon. The police allowed Jews to attack Arab-owned businesses, homes and property. The police have to do some urgent soul searching regarding the conduct of the policemen themselves in mixed cities. They’re failing in understanding their role toward citizens.”

Regarding the undercover detectives, the police said, “Due to the violent public disturbances, the police are operating on their own initiative, covertly and overtly, to arrest and distance violent and inciting individuals on both sides, in order to maintain public order.”

Open gallery view An empty street in Jaffa's flea market. Credit: Moti Milrod

Regarding the video clip in which policemen are shown cursing residents, they said, “This is edited and tendentious documentation, and you can see the behavior of the local resident, who cursed the policemen who were there to maintain public safety.”

Regarding enforcement in the streets, they said, “The police are enforcing traffic offenses, with an emphasis on hooliganism on the road and life-threatening offenses, in order to create deterrence and to increase the sense of safety among those using the roads. In the context of the enforcement activity in Jaffa, dozens of vehicles and motorcyclists were taken off the road due to safety issues, among others, and there were administrative stops after drivers were caught without a license, or with a license that doesn’t suit the type of vehicle.”

Regarding the resident shot while filming police from his rooftop, they said, “We aren’t familiar with the incident and it will be examined by the proper authorities.”