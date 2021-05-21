Israelis Tell Him to Go to Gaza, Palestinians Call Him a Collaborator: The Life of a Stateless Jerusalem Reporter

Tell me a little about yourself.

I’m 25, and I was born and raised in the Muslim Quarter of [the Old City of] Jerusalem. My father is a truck driver, my mother is a housewife. I’m the eldest; I have six sisters. We’ve always lived together, the whole extended family – I don’t want to say in poverty, but modestly. A simple life. No restaurants, no traveling. Actually, we did go to Mecca a few times – by bus.

To Mecca by bus?! When was that?

When I was a child. We went by bus from East Jerusalem to the Allenby Bridge, and then we crossed Jordan to Saudi Arabia. I remember that we waited a long time at the border crossing there, and from there we took another bus to Mecca. I think it took three days. Nonstop.

I was taken aback for a moment, but then I remembered that as a resident of East Jerusalem, you have a Jordanian passport, so you can go to Mecca. The truth is that it’s really confusing, because you also have an Israeli ID card.

That’s the status of all the residents of East Jerusalem. A Jordanian passport and a blue [Israeli] ID card. I have no citizenship, not Jordanian and not Israeli. From Israel’s point of view, I’m a permanent resident. If I were to leave Israel for a few years, there’s a good chance my residency status would be canceled and I wouldn’t be able to return. I can’t live in the territories, because I also don’t have Palestinian citizenship. When I go abroad, I’m always afraid I’ll lose my passport somewhere. With the Jordanian passport I also can’t fly out of Ben-Gurion Airport; when I fly from there I need an Israeli laissez-passer. I also need a visa for every country I fly to.

You’re stateless, hanging between worlds.

It’s as though I’m Palestinian, but there is nothing formal that connects me to the Palestinian identity. It’s actually like living with a feeling of uncertainty all the time. I also feel a degree of anger, because I fulfill all the obligations [of a citizen] – except army service, of course – pay taxes and everything, but I can’t vote for the government that decides what my life will look like. I can only vote in municipal elections.

I imagine that this status also has a psychological effect. It’s hard to develop a consistent, stable identity around it.

Definitely. I don’t know how I define myself. It’s also confusing because I’m a correspondent for the Israeli public broadcaster – what is more state-oriented than that? When I’m asked how I define myself, I always say that I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t know how to define myself, and I also don’t know how others define me. Each side treats me as it pleases. The Jordanians of course don’t see me at all, because who am I for them? The Palestinians see me as the guy who has an Israeli ID card, the Israelis see me as one more Arab, which is the most inferior of all. A lot of times I’m asked, “How is it that you didn’t end up a terrorist?”

Delightful. You know, people who hear you speaking Hebrew wouldn’t believe that you didn’t know the language until you were 20. Living in East Jerusalem, you had no contact with Jewish society.

None. I only saw Jews during the summer jobs I did with my uncle doing house renovations. Shiputzim [renovations] was almost the only word I knew in Hebrew. We were assembling fire hoses at Hadassah [Medical Center] Ein Karem, and my job as a kid was to paint them. I would get up at 5 A.M., and come back home at 7 in the evening. It was very hard, but it also shaped me. It made me understand that I needed to succeed in life. I always wanted to go far. I always wanted to become a source of pride to my parents. It makes no difference whether it’s school or renovations or what I’m doing now – I always wanted to prove myself. To show the other side that I was capable.

What is “the other side”? Everyone, actually, no?

Absolutely everyone. I also want to show the state that despite the conditions I grew up in, despite the fact that I’m not a citizen with equal rights like I should be, I can succeed as well as someone from Ra’anana. I work as hard as I can and I always feel as if I didn’t do enough. Inside, I tell myself that maybe they’re letting me do things because you’re an Arab, and that is really my nightmare: I don’t want to feel that I’m being given something because I’m an Arab from East Jerusalem who lived his whole life in poverty and is now the object of affirmative action.

Open gallery view Palestinians demonstrating outside Damascus Gate, earlier this month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

When did you understand that the Hebrew language could be the key?

I was the first one in my extended family to get a higher education, which I felt was an achievement. I studied accountancy at Bir Zeit University [in the West Bank]. At the same time, I started to work as a waiter at the David Citadel Hotel [in Jerusalem]. Most of the waiters there were Arabs like me. When we got to know each other better, I discovered that they all had degrees from Bir Zeit or from Jordanian universities, but that they couldn’t find work [in their fields]. They were really bitter. That scared me to death – being a 40-year-old waiter with two academic degrees. I realized that I needed to go to an Israeli university, but had no idea how to do that. I was already two years into the degree at Bir Zeit. My parents paid a lot of money, money they don’t have, for my studies.

“I didn’t know Hebrew. By chance I got to know someone who did a pre-academic course and went on to an Israeli college. He told me I could get a scholarship for the course, that you can learn Hebrew in a year. It didn’t seem possible to me. I was really scared. But one day – I think it was my birthday – I decided I was starting over, because there was no other way to survive in the Jewish state. I registered for Hadassah Academic College [in Jerusalem], but I told my parents only after I did all the tests and interviews and got a scholarship.

Watching ‘Fauda’

As an Arabic speaker, was it hard for you to learn Hebrew?

The languages are supposedly similar, but it was very hard. Until the program began, I prepared a list of tasks for each day. In the mornings I watched television series or movies in Hebrew with Arabic titles.

Such as what?

“Fauda.” Why are you laughing? When I heard words that sounded similar to me, I would write them down. Afterward I listened to songs in Hebrew. I would print out the text and listen to what the words sounded like. Sometimes I also sang along. I would practice what I learned every day at the college – I went to a store or a café and spoke Hebrew with the salespeople. You have to understand that until I began speaking Hebrew, not only did I not know the language, I also didn’t know the milieu. I didn’t know where I was living. I didn’t know what Israel is. What Jews are. Where I grew up, “Jew” was a pejorative. You’re raised [to believe] that a Jew is a settler [mustawatan]. I didn’t even know about the Holocaust.

In school they didn’t teach you about World War II?

I really loved history in school. I always got 100. We learned about World War I and World War II. Sure.

But the Holocaust was never mentioned.

It was never talked about. Where I grew up, people always said the Holocaust was something the Jews invented. When my teacher in the pre-academic course talked to us about it and showed us films about how the Jews were killed, I was stunned. I went home in a daze.

It’s amazing that an era like this, when there is so much information available, there are still ways to preserve ignorance and a lack of knowledge, to have such huge communication gaps.

Both within the country and within the bubble itself there are many vested interests that want to preserve that situation. East Jerusalem is the backyard of the State of Israel. The 380,000 people who live there don’t know what Israel is and don’t know the language. I had no idea what lay beyond the neighborhood’s boundaries. When I was a kid and there were terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the whole family sat and watched the reports from the scene of the disaster – I didn’t understand and didn’t know that what I was watching was actually taking place a few hundred meters from my house. I didn’t know that there were courts in Israel. During my studies, we were taken on trips. When we were taken to the Knesset, it was a shock to me – I didn’t know there was a parliament in Israel. I said: This is where I want to get to. I want to be a journalist. We were also taken for a tour of Yad Vashem. I didn’t know what to do with myself after what I saw there. I was absolutely stunned. Those trips showed me that there was another country beyond the bubble I grew up in.

There’s a similar ignorance on the Jewish side about East Jerusalem.

When I began working in the media, I met a lot of senior correspondents, super-professional veterans, and they were surprised when I told them about my life in East Jerusalem. They were taken aback. The politicians I speak with also say, “What? Really? We didn’t know it was like that.” There are so many people there with potential, people who want to assimilate and just don’t get the opportunity. I want to tell the world that, in the same way I was successful in becoming a correspondent, if you give other people from East Jerusalem half a chance, they can make it, too. It’s absolutely not self-evident that I would become what I am today and not a violent person or a hater of Jews who lives with a feeling of hatred all the time.

Open gallery view Suleiman Maswadeh. Credit: Emil Salman

That existed. If not at home, then in the surrounding neighborhood.

It totally exists. The hatred exists.

How did you get into the Israeli media?

The [Kan Public Broadcasting] Corporation came into being at the same time I began my studies. I remember tweeting messages to everyone I saw who was connected to the corporation: “Hello, my name is Suleiman Maswadeh, a student at Hadassah, I heard you’re looking for staff and I’d be glad to be part of it.” Everyone referred me to someone else; in the end I managed to get a part-time job as a producer in the corporation’s Arabic radio service. After a few months, I asked to move to the Hebrew service. To the corporation’s credit it should be said that they believe in young people and they advance people from within the system.

The director of the news division, Baruch Shai, and the head of the Palestinian desk, Gal Berger, fought to have me moved from Arabic to Hebrew and saw to it that I got opportunities to write news items or to broadcast on the radio or assist them with reports. I think that I’m the only person from East Jerusalem in any of the news units, and I even cover Jerusalem – that’s a glass ceiling I broke. It’s far from obvious that they would give an opportunity like that to a kid of 24 with no experience, and who hasn’t been through Army Radio.

Along with the impressive achievement, there’s also the work itself. What’s known as “Be careful what you wish for.” Covering Jerusalem isn’t easy, not even for the most privileged of Jews.

Every time I speak with my grandfather, he says, “When are you going to quit that job?” He doesn’t like it that I put myself in places of conflict.

Even though you don’t take a stand.

From their point of view, if I work in the Israel media, I am already taking a stand. Before I was hired by the corporation, I was offered a job as a broadcaster with Israel Radio [forerunner of Kan] in Arabic. I was thrilled, but my grandfather said, “Over my dead body.” He didn’t want people saying to him, “What’s this – your grandson reading the news on Israeli radio? Why is he saying ‘terrorist attack’ or ‘the Israeli army,’ which is the occupation army?” I had to pass up that job and I cried for days. It was awful. When I got the opportunity in the corporation, there was no way I would pass that up.

But you understood that there would be a price.

Yes. The job of Jerusalem-area correspondent has a lot of prices.

Target of boycotts

In one of your reports I heard someone shouting at you, “Next year you are going to break the [Ramadan] fast in Syria or Gaza.” Why are you laughing?

That’s just a comment I happened to record. All right. Well, there are plenty of tough comments. I get a lot of reactions like that. And that was a gentle one. I won’t tell you that I am immune. I’m on the receiving end of a lot of hatred. People say they hope I’ll take a bullet, that I’ll be fired. “What does the Israeli media need an Arab for – you have 20 countries, go work in them.” I’m also the subject of boycotts. Arab journalists who cover Jerusalem boycott me because they don’t like it that I cover critically things that for them are the holy of holies, like Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Waqf [which oversees Muslim holy sites]. For example, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, I went to Al-Aqsa, which is like home for me. I enter and I see tens of thousands in a closed mosque, without masks, squeezed together, embracing, kissing, shaking hands, praying. I was flabbergasted. That’s a recipe for disaster.

Open gallery view Israeli border police swing their batons at Muslim worshippers to prevent them from gathering for Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, earlier this month. Credit: Mahmoud Illean,AP

A recipe for disaster for you, if you dare report on it.

I documented it secretly, and I am not afraid to tell you that I had an argument with myself about how far I would go, whether I would publish that report or not. I spoke with the editor and we concluded that the matter had to be made public, and I went ahead with it. But I was really slammed for it.

In what way?

In every way. My family was slammed, too. My grandfather called to tell me that the Waqf called him and told him to lower his profile. My uncles were angry, too, and asked me how I dared. Many Arab journalists in Jerusalem, some of them really close friends, simply stopped talking to me. A few weeks later I had another negative item about the Waqf – and then my sources in the Waqf stopped talking to me. They boycotted me, and some of them also boycotted my family. I was also removed from groups of the Arab reporters’ association in Jerusalem. They said I was a collaborator.

And in your inner experience, is there anything to that?

Absolutely not. I feel that I represent them.

If I wanted to write a TV series about identity politics, an Arab reporter from East Jerusalem who covers Jerusalem for the Israeli public broadcaster would be a great leading character. The reality you cover places you in absurd situations.

Often, I come home and I ask myself why I’m doing this to myself. I understand why my grandfather doesn’t want me to do it. He’d like to see me in some other job.

In a job that doesn’t deal with your identity – in the final analysis, this job deals with your identity.

It costs me in health, in social ties, in identity. Friends who were like brothers to me don’t talk to me now. I live constantly with the knowledge that if I say one thing, someone will be angry, and if I say a different thing, someone else will get angry, and not only will I be on the receiving end, so will my whole family. It might even be a matter of words I use. In covering terrorist attacks, when I used the [standard] Hebrew word pigua, I was lambasted. The criticism comes from both sides. Israelis say, “Who’s this Arab who’s thinks he can tell me what’s happening in our city? What’s with that accent?” And Arabs say, “Why are you making an effort to speak without an accent? You’re shaking off your identity because you want to please the Jews.”

The series would simply write itself. I saw you covering the disturbances at Damascus Gate, and I couldn’t help wondering how you were feeling when you standing there, across from the rioters and the police. What side you’re on.

I feel very odd, because the people demonstrating there are the people I grew up with, and the police harassed me all the time when I was a kid. If I didn’t have a press ID today, I don’t know what I’d be doing; and on the other hand, I never forget that I am a professional and that my job is to convey an accurate and full picture of the demonstration. On the day I feel I am tilting toward one side, I will prefer to leave this job. But that’s also my advantage in it. Because of my identity, everyone talks to me – secular people, Haredim, also quite a few Arabs who, nonetheless, see me as a reason for pride. But yes, it’s complicated. I stand there and try not to take sides.

Is that possible?

When I see a policeman throwing a stun grenade at people just sitting around and smoking a narghile, or when I see a young Arab throw a bottle at a policeman who was just standing there and doing his job – it’s hard not to take sides, but I try.

But where do you feel you belong?

I don’t know. I need to belong to the profession. I can’t belong to anything else. If I lose my professionalism, I will no longer be in the right line of work. A journalist about whom people begin to say that he’s biased or unreliable has no place in this profession.

Yes. If you relax your hold on the professional approach, you’ll have nothing to hold onto. One way or the other, a lot of mental resilience is needed.

Yes. It’s interesting how long I’ll be able to hold on.