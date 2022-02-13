Should They Stay or Should They Go? Israelis Fear for Family in Ukraine, but Many Refuse to Leave

About a week ago, Tanya, who lives in Haifa, travelled to her hometown of Dnipro in Ukraine to help her recently widowed mother. Despite the severe travel warnings by Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s appeal to Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately amid growing fears of a Russian invasion, Tanya has no intention of returning to Israel. At least not at the moment.

Tanya – who asked that only her first name be used – is stuck in Ukraine for two reasons: She contracted COVID and she can’t persuade her mother to leave with her. “My mother has post-traumatic stress and she won’t hear of it,” Tanya told Haaretz. “Otherwise, not only would I come back, but I wouldn’t have gone there in the first place – I’m not some thrill seeker.” If the situation gets worse, Tanya said, she’ll put her mother on a plane by force if necessary. And if the tension dissipates and war is averted, she’ll come back to Israel in about two weeks, she said.

On Saturday, the U.S. warned Israeli officials that Russian forces could invade Ukraine as early as Tuesday. Bennett is hoping to complete the evacuation of Israeli citizens before fighting begins.

Over the past month, some 6,000 Israelis in Ukraine have registered with the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv, answering a request to fill out a special form for emergencies. The embassy believes that the number of Israelis living in Ukraine temporarily or permanently is much higher – between 10,000 and 15,000. In addition, according to various estimates, there are between 150,000 and 200,000 people living in Ukraine who would be entitled to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return.

“Today I called my dad to ask if they have canned goods and candles in case the electricity goes out and my father told me they still have candles from the days of the Soviet Union when the electricity used to go out and that he would buy canned goods.”

Open gallery view Katya Kopchik. "My father said there were candles left from the days of the power outages in the Soviet Union" Credit: Guy Gilad

Many Israelis with relatives in Ukraine are now following events with heightened concern, among them, Jerusalem resident Katya Kopchik, who has family in Kharkiv. Her sister left for the United States a few years ago, after the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the beginning of the war in the eastern part of the country. But her parents have no intention of leaving their home. “Although my parents are already pensioners, in their 60s, they still work. They have to because their pensions are small. My sister and I are very worried, but our parents tell us that we’re inventing things and that nothing will happen,” she said. “Today I called my dad to ask if they have canned goods and candles in case the electricity goes out and my father told me they still have candles from the days of the Soviet Union when the electricity used to go out and that he would buy canned goods.”

Kopchik said she tried to convince her parents, who are both eligible to come to Israel under the Law of Return, to come at least for a long visit. “They very much love Israel, but they said ‘thanks very much, but no thanks.’ I hope if things get bad, the Foreign Ministry will be able to help the people who have family in Israel and are eligible to come and live here.”

Most of Natasha Martinova’s extended family, including her parents in their 70s, her sister and her niece, live in Kyiv. Martinova, a resident of Kfar Sava, came to live in Israel on her own as a high school student in Na’ale, a program for Jewish teens from around the world. “My mother is very worried. She’s been panicking for a month already. But she’s also a person who tends to worry and watches the news a lot, which doesn’t contribute to tranquility,” she said. “My father is calmer – he’s sure it won’t happen, that everything will somehow work out, that it [war] can’t happen because it’s completely bizarre.”

Open gallery view Natasha Martinova (right) her parents, sister and son in Kyiv, in September. Credit:

The problem, she explains, is that her parents are physically unable to leave Ukraine due to medical ailments. “My father has a lung disease and he hardly gets out of bed and my mother has her own illnesses, but in any case she won’t leave him. Otherwise I’d simply invite them to come live with us until the crisis is over.”

Martinova says that over the years her mother considered immigrating to Israel, but her father, who was a senior researcher, would not even consider leaving Ukraine. Today the family is scattered across various countries and continents, with her aunt living in Moscow. “My aunt says she’s terrified and that she doesn’t know what to expect from these crazy people, but fears the worst. My aunt has been in shock over what’s been happening ever since the situation with Crimea,” said Martinova, referring to the 2014 Russian invasion and subsequent annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. “Since then she doesn’t even go regularly to visit her brother in Kyiv.”

Open gallery view A Ukrainian soldier near the town of Avdiivka on the front line against Russian forces, last week. Credit: WILL VASSILOPOULOS - AFP

Air travel between Ukraine and Russia was stopped because of the fighting in the eastern part of Ukraine. Train lines between the country, including the Moscow-Kyiv line, stopped working in 2020 because of COVID, and have not been renewed.

Conversations with Israelis who have family and friends in Ukraine reveal that many of them are in denial about the possibility of an extensive invasion by Russia. Following the lead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, many blame the West, especially the United States, for sowing unnecessary panic.

Despite the Russian conquest of Crimea, the fighting in eastern Ukraine, and mutual accusations by Moscow and Kyiv, the peoples of both countries still view each other as “sister nations.” Family, friendship, and cultural ties make it difficult to envision fighting one another. Many are also confused by the conflicting messages broadcasting calm and high-alert.

“My cousin, who lives in central Ukraine, is chatting with me now. She herself doesn’t know what to do – whether to pack a suitcase or not,” an Israeli who prefers to remain anonymous told me. Should his Ukrainian relatives come to Israel, “their chances of getting hit by a missile will increase,” he ventured, with black humor. The dilemma about whether to leave Ukraine is exacerbated by the mixed messages circulating. “On one hand the authorities are telling people that nothing is going to happen, and on the other hand the news keeps repeating assessments that there will be an attack this week.”

Call on Israel to support Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Israeli Friends of Ukraine NGO published a statement Sunday, calling on the Israeli government to join Western countries in trying to “influence Russian leadership to abandon the policy of aggression and takeover toward Ukraine and its citizens.” Vyacheslav Feldman, a co-founder of the NGO, said that the organization would like “for Israel to at least sell Ukraine defensive weapons and take a clearer stance, instead of staying neutral. For it to express support for a country under threat of external attack, and to condemn a situation where Russian forces are deployed threateningly on the Ukrainian border.”

Open gallery view A protest march in Kyiv against Russian invasion, yesterday. Credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY - AFP

Since the beginning of the crisis, Israel has tried to maintain a balance in its relations with Russia and Ukraine. Although Israel has voted in the past to condemn the conquest of Crimea at the UN, it refrains from joining the “Crimea Platform” – a Zelenskyy initiative intended to overturn the Russian annexation of that peninsula. In addition, Israel does not sell weapons to Ukraine – not even the Iron Dome system.