24 Hours With the Most Hopeless People in Tel Aviv

On a bench. Under a bridge. In an abandoned car. In a public park. In a building slated for demolition. For people in Tel Aviv without housing, this is the closest thing they have to a home.

There are hundreds of such people all over the city, living without shelter and, for the most part, without family support either. Those trying to leave such a life behind end up living in difficult conditions in various frameworks, or at least spending a few nights there. Others live in places that to passersby look like chill-out spots (“zulas” in Hebrew), albeit the kind they wouldn’t want to spend a day in, certainly not a night.

The improvised shelter on the street has several guiding principles, according to conversations Haaretz conducted with homeless people in south Tel Aviv. A flat or relatively comfortable surface for sleeping on is the main thing. It can be a bench, a street corner near a commercial building (a mattress or carton that insulates from the hard, exposed surface is a bonus).

It’s important for the “accommodation” to be in the shade, in order to avoid being woken by the sun in the morning. It’s also desirable for the place to be as hidden as possible, from passersby and – mainly – the police, to avoid harassment.

Of course, it’s also important to be close to a source of water or the real luxury: public toilets. Those who manage to find a “permanent residence,” such as squatting in an abandoned building or backyard, furnish the place and introduce some order into the chaos of their lives.

Open gallery view "Zulas" in south Tel Aviv. It’s important for the “accommodation” to be in the shade, in order to avoid being woken by the sun in the morning. Credit: Tomer Applebaum

“People without homes appreciate this place,” says David Agayef, chairman of Ichpat (a nonprofit that helps homeless people in the greater Tel Aviv area) with the zulas. “The zulas may not be very neat, but people invest in them. A zula or a squat gives a person some hope and a protective wall within the street, within the place where things are lacking,” he adds.

On the corner of Eiger and Bnei Brak streets in the Neve Sha’anan neighborhood of south Tel Aviv, stands a kind of battered fortress. Last month, the municipality fenced in the empty building here, which was used mainly as a drug den and provided shelter for homeless people and addicts – usually those who ticked both boxes. People like 44-year-old Merav.

“I’m in the street without teeth, without food and without water,” she says. “I’m not connected to the welfare system; I’m in prostitution and I do drugs. My mother and father were also addicts.”

She says she hasn’t had a home for 34 years. “I’ve been homeless since the age of 10. My parents divorced when I was a year old, and I grew up in foster homes or on the street,” she recounts. “I spent 10 years in prison. All my life I’ve been on the street, under arrest or in institutions. I’ve been detained or arrested 29 times so far.”

One night late last month, she went to the “fortress” area. For the past two years, the local residents have complained to City Hall about the lack of enforcement against the numerous drug dens operating in the heart of residential neighborhoods and about the harassment suffered by women in the area. Now, this building (and another backyard nearby) has been sealed. Merav couldn’t get inside, so sufficed with a spot under three trees in which to lay down her head.

She has no zula or any other designated place to returns to; every night, she looks for a new “home.”

“Today, I’ll sleep on a bench or a sidewalk,” she says. “I have no equipment and no possessions. I’ve slept on a bench all my life. In the winter, I go into a building if it’s raining hard. In the summer, all the gang is on the sidewalk, so sometimes you can’t really sleep – there’s heat, rats, mice, cockroaches, the police.”

There is a regular routine to Merav’s life: “You work, beg, go to charities, shower, drink.” However, she says there’s one thing you don’t do. “You don’t steal. I decided not to steal anymore; I decided not to return to prison. You live your life in an acceptable way, honestly. I learned a lesson, you mature over the years.”

Dennis

Every morning, Dennis puts on his shirt, bow tie and brimmed hat, and heads off to work. After 12 hours or more, he’ll return to the place he calls home: a narrow strip of concrete under the bridge at Holtz Junction, south Tel Aviv. There’s no bed here, not even a mattress. Only a rug, a bag and a few possessions.

Open gallery view Dennis juggling at Holtz Junction, south Tel Aviv, and the narrow strip of concrete under the bridge where he sleeps.

Dennis, 25, has not had a real home for years and his present job involves juggling at one of the city’s busy intersections. Some must certainly recognize his smiling face, the bow tie and suspenders drawn on his shirt, and his bowing every time someone is kind enough to toss a few shekels into the battered hat.

“I sometimes work until 4 A.M.,” he says. “A friend made the shirt for me. He’s also a juggler, but on the other side of the junction.” He uses the money he earns for a bit of food – and drugs. “Now they give me less money, because I don’t look good. I’m not shaven, I need a haircut and I’m dirty. When I look better I get more, but at the moment I’m having a crisis. For several days I couldn’t get to the intersection because of withdrawal symptoms.

“I’ve always been a user, for about 18-19 years already,” he continues. “I started in high school and it cost a lot of money. They fired me from work and I arrived here.”

He lives under the bridge every few months, between one rehab session and the next. “Sometimes I would sleep on Friday and Saturday in a shelter, but the rest of the time I’m on the street. The truth is, I don’t know how winter is on the streets because I wasn’t outside in the winter. I was always either in an institution or in rehab, in and out.”

It’s not that the summer is easy in Tel Aviv, though, with the humidity and raging heat. “There’s isn’t really anything to be done,” he says. “You drink a lot of water; there’s no way to cool off.”

About three months ago, Dennis got to spend a little time in air-conditioning, while a family that adopted him in the past year also gave him a bed in a pleasant room.

When he was interviewed, however, it already seemed like a very distant memory. “A guy woke me up at 6 A.M. with tear gas in my face and told me that I owe him money, 500 shekels [$155].”

He recognized the man – it was his drug dealer, who lives not far from there. “I really did owe him. Last month I repaid him; this time I didn’t have [money] but I had a few blankets there, a pillow, clothes. So he burned the place. There’s nothing anymore. Everything is burned. I put up a curtain to hide me a little, me and the place.”

David

David (not his real name) was 15 when he was convicted of his first crime. A year later, he got married. At 24, by then a father of two, he got divorced and was already addicted to drugs and had a reputation in the crime world. He was once described in a Haaretz article as “a figure held in awe in the underworld.” Now, at 63, the only thing about him that resembles those days is that he still lives in north Tel Aviv, practically under the building in which he grew up and where a relative of his still lives.

“He has a home,” another homeless person in the area says of David. But David points to a corner on the street, describing that as his home. “I can sleep anywhere I want; on the street there’s no corner that belongs to a specific person. I sleep on benches and I even have a small table.”

He takes a daily trip to the southern part of the city, wandering around the Central Bus Station area, where he also sits on benches. “Every so often I wake up and see money someone threw down. I buy drugs or food with it. I’m finished, even if I don’t look that way.” At 10 P.M., he gets a bus from Neve Sha’anan to the north of the city with the money he collected and a bong, to continue his night.

“I don’t remember my first night on the street; my memory’s started to go from the drugs,” he says. “I’ve been in a lot of rehab places in my life. I was even clean for three years, but no one would give me a job. That’s why I couldn’t get off the street. It’s all because of my past, because of my name. It’s too bad that they’re afraid – a person changes. They didn’t give me a chance.”

He is desperate to avoid being sent back to prison. “I’m out of jail for 10 years now; I’ve been removed from their list and I don’t intend to return. I had a neighbor on the street who would commit crimes in the winter so he could be put in prison, but I’m not like that. Prison is the last resort; they take away your freedom and there’s nothing there.”

He says that he’s preoccupied with only one thing now. “I have no home. Every day I think about how to get off the street. I haven’t seen an air conditioner in years, nor a fan. Every summer, I cope with the heat and hell in the street. But even if I had a fan, where would I plug it in?”

Shaul, Nick, Andrei and Anna (pseudonyms)

Shaul hasn’t gone far from the home where he grew up. “I’m from here in the neighborhood,” he says. “My mother’s home was down the block, it’s even in my identity card.” She died from a drug overdose three years ago, and since then he’s lived on the streets. “There’s a memorial service for her today at 6:30. I didn’t remember that, but the owner of the pizza store reminded me this morning. I don’t even have clothes to change into for the memorial service; I don’t know what to do.”

Shaul, 22, is one of four people sitting here in a zula – a dead space between the city’s Kiryat Shalom and Shapira neighborhoods. The three men in the group all met a few years ago when they were hospitalized at the Abarbanel Mental Health Center, Bat Yam. Anna, whom they met later, also has a history of mental health issues. Life in the street has left its mark on them. The dirt on their hands, the skin wounds and the drugs. They pass something between them, along with psychiatric drugs to deal with the fear and sleep problems, even though it’s 12 noon. “My father died from alcohol when I was 14,” Shaul says. “He made a bar mitzvah for me and died. I don’t remember him.”

The four of them sit on a couch, in front of a tableful of belongings and smoking paraphernalia. There’s a double mattress for the group with a blanket. They are passing around a portion of shawarma in lafa bread. Shaul has been here for the past few months.

“It took us a day or two to organize all the stuff here,” he recounts. “When you organize a zula, the most important thing is for it to be a place where the police won’t come. The police drive us crazy all the time: about the dirt, about the drugs, about the fact we’re here. A policeman doesn’t understand that when he smashes your bong, you have to buy a new one and it costs 10 shekels – and getting 10 shekels at night is a problem.”

It’s been three years since Andrei, 32, the oldest of the four, fought with his wife and left home. “I fell into drugs,” he admits, but adds that now he thinks his wife will take him back. “We’ve been trying again for two weeks,” he says, taking a drag from a cigarette (“I don’t smoke at home near the children,” he stresses). A few minutes later, he gets on a bicycle and rides off to Abarbanel, which is nearby.

Anna, 25, who made aliyah to Israel from a Western European country, falls asleep and wakes up, intermittently contributing to the conversation. The influence of the drugs is clear, also her distress. “I want to get up, but I need back up. I need to know someone needs me,” she says, crying. “I don’t need money, I don’t need anything. I need a feeling that I’m in a family. I’m not a dog. An addict can be a human being too. On the street, all I know is Room 4 at Wolfson,” she adds, referring to the hospital room used for treating rape victims.

Nick, 26, has been here for two or three weeks. He is from Holon, just down the road from Tel Aviv, and says he has had 10 psychiatric hospitalizations to date. He is also a drug user, for almost a decade. “My mother never touched drugs in her life, she won’t accept it,” he says. He has a hard time seeing himself as a homeless person.

“It’s hard for me to say I lived on the street. I would leave home for a few days and come back, I didn’t have a regular life at home. I actually tried to succeed, I worked in markets and odd jobs.” He says he tried to study, too. “I signed up for a course, but one day I argued with the company and said to myself ‘I’ll go do one little line.’ I went from Petah Tikva to Tel Aviv, but when I came back to the class I couldn’t manage to concentrate – so I left the course.”

A year and a half has passed since then. He was hospitalized, was released, and now he’s on the street. “Day to day, I can live here with friends or in Holon. I still don’t know where I’ll sleep today, I’ll decide on the way. I haven’t slept for four days, I don’t know what it is to sleep any longer. It’s mostly because of the thoughts. I’ve reached the situation where I’m 26, all my family is educated with degrees, and I’m what? I have a bicycle.”

Open gallery view Hen, last week, on the top floor of the former Beit Yeshayahu synagogue on Chelnov Street. Credit: Tomer Applebaum

Hen

A modest accommodation space with 17 beds (including bunk beds) can be found on the top floor of the former Beit Yeshayahu synagogue on Chelnov Street. This is the only temporary shelter for women in Tel Aviv, and it is very crowded. Not everyone can sleep here, which is run by the Lasova nonprofit that operates soup kitchens. It has strict conditions for acceptance – for example, no drugs and no prostitution. This drives away many of the potential “residents,” but not 55-year-old Hen (not her real name). She’s familiar with the site, this being her second spell here, It may well be the most attractive place available for those living on the street: a partial solution that provides a roof for the night, while everyone fends for themselves during the day.

“The first time I came here was before my birthday in June 2015, and I left in November 2019,” says Hen, dating the period as precisely as she can. “At the end of June 2020, I returned here.” In between, she tried to live independently, in a real apartment. She found a place in Bat Yam, which she rented with roommates and thanks to an increased housing allowance.

“I tried to keep a job. I worked sorting mail at the post office, I traveled all the way to Modi’in to work. It was hard. After that, I worked a bit in a laundry. I prefer physical work. I saved money. I have debts but I bought a refrigerator and washing machine, everything secondhand,” Hen says.

When the coronavirus pandemic broke out last year, her landlord told her he needed to end her contract. He said his wife had been fired. Hen was kicked out of the apartment and found herself on the street. Again.

Out of 450 homeless people recognized for the first time by the Social Services Ministry last year, about 30 percent were successfully rehabilitated and were no longer considered homeless. However, their situation deteriorated as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and they returned to the streets, whether as a direct result or otherwise.

Hen did not go back to using drugs. She has been clean for a decade and uses drug substitutes. She also has not tried to sleep on the streets or in any zula; she immediately returned to the women’s shelter. During this time she managed to sell the little furniture she had (you can only bring a suitcase with you to the shelter). “I like this place, I feel it’s like my home. It’s good for me here,” she says.

However, the first connotation she has for the word “home” is not necessarily a positive one. At 16, she ran away from her parents’ home, where she suffered violence. “I would see my girlfriends from school going home happily. I was quietly jealous of them and their feeling that they were going home without worries, and I was going home to be beaten.”

Hen feels safe now, but the experience of living independently has left her with fears about the next time – if that ever happens. She is disturbed by her thoughts when she is alone, and wants to avoid it. “It’s good for me here now, in the shelter,” she says. Aviv Hajaj, the manager of Lasova’s shelters, offers his own interpretation: “It’s hard for her to think about the future, because it’s hard for her to be disappointed. It’s hard for her to set a goal she won’t meet.”