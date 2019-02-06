A mural by Pilpeled in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem. Yael Gavrieli

Israeli Cities Commissioning Street Art to Draw Tourists, Boost Housing Prices

Having realized that graffiti raises real-estate prices, attracts tourism and beautifies urban spaces, cities throughout Israel are hiring artists they once hounded

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Municipal officials in Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv have stopped hounding faceless street artists and are instead commissioned them for murals in fringe areas, where their work boosts real estate values and...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1