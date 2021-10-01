Israel’s Other Epidemic: Violence in Arab Community Threatens Entire Country

From small villages to large cities across the country, it isn’t only COVID-19 that has kept Arab citizens of Israel in their homes over the past year. Fear surrounding a different epidemic has also held them in its grip.

Every week – and recently, every day – new victims of violence have been added to a growing list of men, women and children killed and wounded in shootings and stabbings across Arab society. In some cases, the people killed are known criminals, and the murders represent the settling of scores between mafia families.

But often this isn’t the case. Some victims are unlucky bystanders on a street corner sprayed with bullets. Some are female victims of domestic violence. And in many cases, what would be everyday conflicts – road rage, land disputes or political differences – end in tragedy because of easy access to illegal guns.

The past two years have seen growth in public awareness of violence in the Arab community. In 2019, demonstrators began taking to the streets against the institutional neglect they say has abandoned them to crime families that operate freely in their cities, creating a lawless Wild West atmosphere.

But despite the higher profile of the problem, the number of homicide victims is still climbing, with the vast majority of killers never brought to justice. Only 23 percent of the killings in the Arab Israeli community this year have been solved, compared with 71 percent in the Jewish community.

Open gallery view Fifty-six of the victims of violence in the Arab community in Israel in 2021.

“The situation has only gotten worse,” said Thabet Abu Rass, co-executive director of the Abraham Initiatives, a group that fights for equality between Jews and Arabs in Israeli society.

“Yes, we have seen more awareness of crime and violence, from the top down; everyone is talking about it,” he said. “However, at the same time, on the ground violent crime is accelerating and Arab society has completely lost its sense of security.”

For Abu Rass, the threat of violence isn’t just something he sees professionally. The problem follows him home to Kalansua, a city just 13 kilometers (8 miles) east of Netanya in central Israel that often feels like it’s in a different – and more dangerous – country.

“It’s as if we have become extraterritorial. The amount of crime we're witnessing in all Arab towns, especially in the Triangle area where I live, is truly scary; people are hesitant to leave their homes,” Abu Rass said, referring to a largely Arab region in central Israel.

Suleiman Masarwa Suleiman, 24, was the son of a former mayor in his hometown of Kafr Qara. His dream, said his father, was to open an independent business for selling smartphones: ‘He had a lot of joy, always loved helping other people. I never imagined in my worst nightmares that my son would be murdered like this.’ Suleiman was shot to death on January 5 while driving in his car. The assailants have not been caught. His death sparked a wave of protests over the police’s failure to handle growing violence in the area.

“They carefully choose the times they leave the house and go outside. If they need to shop, they'll go out in the morning and not in the evening hours because they know that this is when most criminal activity takes place, and they don’t feel safe.”

As Abu Rass walks through town, he sees the roots of the problem – at-risk youth, the 30 percent of Arab youth in Israel who are neither employed nor studying at university.

“I see them sitting in Kalansua, sitting in the nargila coffee shops doing nothing,” he said. “When young people are uneducated and doing nothing, it’s very easy to recruit them into crime families. These are the young men who become the shooters for hire in many of these murders.”

Open gallery view Thabet Abu Rass at his home in Kalansua, another Arab city in The Triangle. Credit: Amir Levy

Distrusting the police

Accompanying the skyrocketing homicide rates and failure to catch the culprits has been a precipitous drop in the Arab community’s faith in the police’s will and ability to address the problem. A survey by Abu Rass’ group found that only 17.4 percent of Arab citizens said they trusted the police.

This has created a Catch-22 – without faith in the police, fewer people are willing to take the risk of cooperating with them, making enforcement more difficult and eroding confidence even more.

Mohammed Abu Najm This murder shocked the Arab community in Jaffa, where 34-year-old Mohammed was a prominent activist in the local chapter of the Islamic Movement. He was involved in local politics, helped charities across the city and organized community events. ‘He was talented and smart, good enough to be a minister in the government one day’, said his friend Ramzy Ikhtilat. On January 24, in the late morning hours, he was shot to death in the middle of a residential street. The police arrested five suspects in connection to the murder several months later.

“We have to acknowledge the truth: the handling of criminal activity in Arab society has not been good in the past,” said Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz.

Segalovitz, a legislator in Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, is a former senior police officer who headed Israel's top anti-corruption unit before entering politics in 2016. Segalovitz has been tasked with spearheading the fight against violent crime in the Arab community.

“There has been a lot of talk and many government plans for what needs to be done in theory, but none of them were budgeted and none of them were implemented,” he said. “This time around, the plan will be a high governmental priority and the prime minister is standing strongly behind it. And it will be fully budgeted. That’s a situation that simply didn’t exist previously.”

Events over the past year suggested to many Arab citizens that the police are able to perform effectively when Jewish lives are at stake, intensifying the distrust.

In May, when violence exploded in Israel's mixed cities, Arabs saw how the police and other security forces were able to quell the unrest quickly. In September, after six Palestinian prisoners escaped from prison, the Arab community watched once more as law enforcement displayed a high level of urgency, apprehending the fugitives within days.

Open gallery view A protest in Tel Aviv over the police's failure to stop violent crime in the Arab society Credit: Hadas Parush

“This all felt like such a paradox. Here is a state that can catch six terrorists in such a short period; they clearly have the skills and ability to do this,” said Sheren Falah Saab, a social activist who writes for Haaretz 21, an initiative aimed at amplifying the voices of Arab/Palestinian communities in Israel.

“How at the same time can there be so many murders in Arab communities that remain unsolved? How in the world are these same police unable to close these cases and catch the perpetrators?” It was Falah Saab who, after a spate of violence last week, decided to jump-start the conversation on social media.

Suha Mansour ‘Her life was a constant struggle,’ said her close friend Salma Bishara. ‘Her dream was to open her own business, a beauty salon, and she succeeded despite facing so many obstacles along the way.’ That beauty salon, in the town of Tira in central Israel, was where Suha, 38 years old, was murdered on April 12 by unidentified gunmen. ‘She was a victim despite never hurting anyone and always helping other people,’ said Bishara. Her husband Mansour said the family received threats for months and alerted the police about it, but nothing was done.

“After two murders in the last few days, inspired by the #BlackLivesMatter movement, I decided that I would begin to tweet using an #ArabLivesMatter hashtag, to try to throw a stronger spotlight on what's happening and push it into the mainstream media conversation in Israel,” she said.

In her view, the problem goes deep, and is also reflected in another phenomenon - violence against Arab citizens by the police.

“It’s all about the entire society’s neglect of Arab citizens – institutionalized racism and economic discrimination along with the lack of law enforcement in our communities,” she said. “We’re talking about the long-term neglect and discrimination of a whole generation of young Arabs who end up turning to violence. In this way, it’s similar to the situation of Black communities in the United States and other minority communities in the Western world.”

Among those embracing the hashtag is Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, who has been criticized for the government’s handling of the spike in violence. He saw stormy protests outside his home last weekend after seven shooting incidents rattled the Arab community in a single week.

Bar-Lev said he had already “done more than has been done in the last few decades in dealing with crime in the Arab community” and vowed to ramp up enforcement, pledging to send another 1,100 police officers into Arab communities. More controversially, he said the Shin Bet security service, with its advanced technological capabilities, will take part in the mission.

Open gallery view An Arab-Israeli protest in Jaffa earlier this year. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

Dangerous dual role

While some Israeli Arab leaders endorse the “any means necessary” approach to quell the violence, others are leery about the Shin Bet with its intensive surveillance and interrogation techniques.

The debate, Abu Rass says, highlights a major obstacle in the fight against crime in Arab society: the police and security agencies play a part in both maintaining law and order and fighting terrorism.

“The police have a problem because they’re playing a dual role vis-à-vis the Arab citizens,” he said. “On the one hand, they’re supposed to perceive Arab citizens in a civilian context as being entitled to protection and quality of life. On the other hand, in the context of national security, [the Arab citizens] are seen as a potential threat because they’re Palestinians.”

Mohammed Adas His mother wasn’t worried when she first heard the gunshots. ‘I didn’t imagine it would happen to him – who would want anything from a 14-year-old?’ Mohammed, explained Siham Adas, was ‘a good boy. From a young age he always did what I told him, never raised his voice at me, never hurt any other kids in school. Before leaving for school, he’d always give me a kiss.’ Mohammed was shot to death near his house in Jaljulya, north of Tel Aviv, on March 8. The local school principal described him as ‘a smart and brave kid who had the best grades in the entire school. His murder was devastating to all of us.’

Complicating the issue, he says, is that Arab crime families often cooperate with the Shin Bet. In exchange, he believes, the authorities tend to look the other way when these organizations buy and sell weapons, collect protection money, lend in the so-called gray market and settle disputes “Godfather”-style.

Open gallery view 'There has been a lot of talk over the years, but no budgets.' Member of Knesset Yoav Segalovitch Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

A goal is to break the crime groups’ financial power in the Arab community, says Segalovitz, who founded the police’s national economic crime unit. He says this will be a key element of his new effort, which will go beyond the Public Security Ministry and involve multiple arms of government.

“The police have to work harder, but this problem isn’t solely the responsibility of the police,” he said, adding that while tackling youth unemployment and domestic violence requires a buy-in from the education and welfare authorities, a real crackdown means following the money.

“The way economics plays a central role in crime in the Arab community has not been addressed until now – the state has to take more vigorous action there.” Both Segalovitz and Abu Rass note the siphoning of government funds to the pockets of crime families instead of the Arab municipalities they’re intended for.

Another problem: Because of a shortage of established financial institutions in Arab cities and towns, there is limited access to loans to buy homes, leading many people to turn to the illicit-market loans that help underwrite the criminal gangs.

While the recent outcry over the surge in violence puts pressure on the government, Segalovitz sees it as a sign that, after decades of neglect, there is a strong mandate to address the problem. And it’s no longer coming solely from Arab citizens.

Anas Alwakhwakh In high school, he was a volunteer for Magen David Adom, Israel’s leading emergency medical services provider. His time was precious – he was also a distinguished student who was awarded a leadership award from the Ramon Foundation (an NGO promoting science education in Israel). Anas was 18 years old and planning to become an engineer. On August 27, on his way home, he was shot to death from short range from a passing car. Police later said it was the result of a ‘feud between families’ in the city of Lod, which the young victim had no part in. ‘He had so many dreams and ambitions he wanted to achieve,’ said his friend Ahmad Abu Farikha. ‘His death is a great loss to everyone in our community.’

“We have no alternative but to tackle this,” he said. “Crime in the Arab community is crime in Israeli society, and I think the public has become increasingly aware of this fact.”

Despite the depressing statistics, he insists there is room for optimism.

“I think that once people see it with their own eyes and believe that things are happening, we’ll really be able to move. It all depends on the government actually doing what it says it’s going to do. The real test is moving beyond talk to real implementation.”