Refugees from South Sudan receive a warm meal on arrival at Bidi Bidi refugee resettlement camp near the border with South Sudan, in Yumbe district, northern Uganda, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Israel's Big Lie Revealed: Deported Asylum Seekers in Uganda Lament Broken Promises and a Grim Future

Haaretz met with deported asylum seekers who were left with no papers or work permits; they can't even enter refugee camps as they have no status. One option is to risk death and head for Europe

By
comments Print Subscribe now

KAMPALA, Uganda – It’s around noon in Uganda’s capital Kampala. The streets are bustling and traffic is heavy. Meles looks out of place, and he certainly feels it. “I don’t have a future here,” he tells...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1