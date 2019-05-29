In This Secret School, the Israeli Army Is Breeding Future Cyber Warriors
The Ashalim school is preparing intel experts who can hack into computers, copy data and take control of systems
We re using Waze to figure out the route through the streets of Be er Sheva, passing a small commercial center and a residential neighborhood before finding a parking spot. From the outside, it looks like any...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1