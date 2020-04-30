Rabin Square on Independence Night, 2020

Before and After Photos: How Coronavirus Spoiled Israel's Independence Day Celebrations

By Haaretz
In normal times, Israel's Independence Day is an opportunity for Israelis to pack the beaches, parks and other public places armed with inflatable hammers, foam spray containers and barbecue grills. This year the coronavirus outbreak created a different reality. Haaretz’s photographer Moti Milrod revisited festival sites he had documented in previous years, and photographed a completely different holiday.

Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on independence day, 2020
Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on independence day, 2017
Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on independence day, 2020
Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on independence day, 2014
A Tel Aviv beach on independence day 2020
The flypast on independence day, 2019
Rabin square on independence night, 2020
Rabin square on independence night, 2017.
Rabin 3
Rabin square on independence night in 2017
Rabin square
Independence night celebrations in 2017
Rabin square, Tel Aviv 1
Rabin square 2
