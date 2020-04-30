Before and After Photos: How Coronavirus Spoiled Israel's Independence Day Celebrations

In normal times, Israel's Independence Day is an opportunity for Israelis to pack the beaches, parks and other public places armed with inflatable hammers, foam spray containers and barbecue grills. This year the coronavirus outbreak created a different reality. Haaretz’s photographer Moti Milrod revisited festival sites he had documented in previous years, and photographed a completely different holiday.

right side: Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on Independence Day, 2020. left side: Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on Independence Day, 2017. Moti Milrod

right side: Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on Independence Day, 2020. left side: Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Park on Independence Day, 2014. Moti Milrod

right side: A Tel Aviv beach on Independence Day, 2020. left side: A flypast on Independence Day, 2019. Moti Milrod

right side: Rabin Square on Independence Night, 2020. left side: Rabin Square on Independence Night, 2017. Moti Milrod

