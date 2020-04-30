Before and After Photos: How Coronavirus Spoiled Israel's Independence Day Celebrations
In normal times, Israel's Independence Day is an opportunity for Israelis to pack the beaches, parks and other public places armed with inflatable hammers, foam spray containers and barbecue grills. This year the coronavirus outbreak created a different reality. Haaretz’s photographer Moti Milrod revisited festival sites he had documented in previous years, and photographed a completely different holiday.
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1