IN PHOTOS: Art Meets Nature in Jerusalem

An exhibition launched and then cut short by the second lockdown at Jerusalem’s Botanical Gardens has now reopened. Called “Returning to Nature,” it features 16 sculptures by leading Israeli artists and includes iconic works by Menashe Kadishman and Dani Karavan, pieces by veteran artists such as Tsibi Geva, Yehudit Sasportas and Sigalit Landau, as well as the works of younger artists including Ella Littwitz, Yaara Zach, Moshe Roas and Sahar Miari.

Curator Hadas Maor says “the title of the exhibition attests to the return to the outdoors after a long period of closure due to the coronavirus, but also to a dimension of returning to nature present in the local sculptural language.

Saher Miari, "The Echo of Concrete," 2020. Credit: Elad Sarig

Yaara Zach, "untitled (Cocoon)," 2019-2020. Credit: Elad Sarig

Moshe Roas, untitled, ("Ancient Bird,") 2018. Credit: Elad Sarig

“In this context, the exhibition sheds light on the constant pendulum swing between works that rely on the use of defined outlines and heavy materials like iron or bronze, and works that use synthetic materials like rubber, latex or polyester as well as softened and rounded forms.”

The exhibit includes a new work by Guy Zagursky, entitled“Red Everlasting,” consisting two iron pillars adorned with red embroidery that evoke a bleeding flower.

Tsibi Geva, "Temporary Structure," 2020. Credit: Elad Sarig

Menashe Kadishman, "Segments II," 1982. Credit: Elad Sarig

Yaacov Dorchin, "Dune with Full Moon," 2014. Credit: Elad Sarig

Yehudit Sasportas, "L E V P A R U M (Unraveled Heart)," 2020 Credit: Elad Sarig

Another new work is “Temporary Structure” by Tsibi Geva. As in his previous pieces, it uses recycled tractor tires packaged and tied together as a cube to look like compressed bushels of harvested wheat.

“The resulting architectural structure is a vernacular, minimalistic one, made up of what can be found, of remains, like a silent scream,” Maor writes of Geva’s work.

Guy Zagursky's "Red Everlasting," 2020. Credit: Elad Sarig

Eitan Ben Moshe, "Slug," 2007. Credit: Elad Sarig

Ella Littwitz, "Seam Rezone", 2015. Credit: Elad Sarig

The exhibition in Jerusalem’s Givat Ram neighborhood is open to the public until the end of November 2020. A virtual tour of the exhibition is available on the Botanical Gardens’ website.