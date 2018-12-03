In One of Tel Aviv's Shadiest Areas, Turning Stripping Into Art
Pole dancers performing in strip clubs, dancers without faces, women in painful articles of clothing – a recent exhibition presented the dehumanizing nature of sex work, and did so in one of the Tel Aviv compounds where the industry still thrives
As part of a gentrification process taking place in the area, the 'Kiryat Hamelakha' compound in south Tel Aviv has become a center for the local art scene, with many abandoned workshops having been converted...
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1