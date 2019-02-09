Boris Orlov, Bust in the Style of Rastrelli II, 1982. The Ekaterina Cultural Foundation, Moscow

Illicit Masterpieces Made Under the KGB's Nose Make Aliyah

How did underground art in the Soviet Union acquire such immense influence, and how did such work reach the West from behind the Iron Curtain? A Jerusalem exhibition of 300 works of Russian avant-garde art tells the story

Tanya Sirakovich, head of the Prints and Drawings Department of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, marked the centenary of the Communist Revolution by touring exhibitions across Europe. By the end of 2017, she...

