How to Identify Gaslighting, According to a Clinical Psychologist

Tell us about yourself.

I’m a clinical psychologist by profession. A few months ago, another clinical psychologist, Chani Lorenzi Oren, and I launched a project called Ogen (Anchor): Psychologists for Victims of Narcissistic and Psychopathic Abuse. The idea behind the project is both to serve as an “address” for victims of such relationships, and to provide information to therapists who don’t always recognize the phenomenon. We are doing it on a volunteer basis, and unfortunately we have simply been flooded with requests from victims and therapists.

Can you explain briefly what narcissistic abuse is?

Narcissistic abuse occurs within a relationship where one side doesn’t see the other person at all and doesn’t perceive their needs and desires as legitimate. They think only about what the other side can do for or give them, and they use unrelenting manipulation to achieve what they want. The other side is only a tool from their point of view.

Let’s talk about gaslighting, a phenomenon that is increasingly being discussed, particularly in the context of victims of abusive relationships.

Gaslighting is a term encompassing a whole range of emotional manipulation that is perpetrated within that kind of relationship. It constitutes the active undermining of the legitimacy of the victim’s thoughts and feelings. What prompted our initiative is that, over the past few years, I had really begun to notice this phenomenon: More and more patients are coming to the clinic with similar symptoms. They arrive in a state of anxiety and disquiet, and the first thing they say to me is, “I don’t know what reality is. Tell me what reality is.” These aren’t psychotic individuals who truly have a problem with their reality checker; they are functioning, successful people. Among them by the way, there are also psychologists; even they find themselves caught in this trap. These are patients have experienced prolonged gaslighting. In other words, they are in a relationship with a person who has tried, and for the most part also succeeded, to determine their perception of reality in order to control and exploit them.

It’s a relationship in which the victim is constantly told, “You’re just being paranoid,” “You’re too sensitive,” “That didn’t happen, you’re imagining it,” and so forth. There’s a whole range of tactics.

There are a number of types of gaslighting. Denial – “What money? You didn’t give me any money.” Or, “What are you talking about? We never discussed marriage.” Simply a denial of things that happened in reality. It’s so powerful that people actually go to check and recheck their [text and phone] messages to see what really happened. Another tactic is diminishment of the victim’s feelings and value, to make them feel petty or that they are engaged in marginal things, or that they lack sufficient abilities. Comments like, “There are people who don’t have food to eat, and you’re complaining?” Or, “All I did was flirt with him.” And there’s deflection: You’re talking to me about one thing and I seize control of the conversation and pull it in a completely different direction. Let’s say, I remind you that you owe me money, and you start to shout at me that I don’t trust you, that I never trusted you, that I’m exactly like my father, and my father also never trusted anyone, and so on. A whole jumble of words – it’s a type of shifting. The victim talks about one thing and the gaslighter makes them confused, piles up stuff, until they completely forget what they were talking about.

Some of what you’re saying sounds quite ordinary.

Yes. It’s a matter of dosage. We all do a little gaslighting here and there. The problem begins when it becomes significant and prolonged, because it simply crushes the victim. We need a reality checker in order to function adaptively in the world. If it is taken from us, if our perception of reality is undermined, we find it difficult to function and we become anxious and confused. We can’t make decisions, even small ones. There’s a feeling of total helplessness.

And if the reality that the victim experiences crumbles, they have no choice but to cling to the reality that the gaslighter imposes on them.

They develop a dependency. It’s captivity. The captive person no longer believes in their own reality and becomes dependent on the gaslighter. The gaslighter is effectively saying: What exists is what I see and there is nothing else. What I see is reality, and if you don’t think as I do, get out of my life or I will abuse you, and I’ll subject you to more and more gaslighting until you’re worn down and think the same as I do.

The phenomenon isn’t confined to couples – it happens among groups of friends, at work, in parenting.

It’s the girlfriend who will deny that she flirted with your partner, and claim that she was just being nice. It’s the boss who takes credit for your ideas and who denies having promised you a raise. And parents can do it to their children, too. Again, if it happens here and there it could be a chance thing, but if it’s persistent and ongoing – it’s gaslighting. And it’s not just words, it’s also behavior. Let’s say, to cut off the relationship if you don’t do what the gaslighter wants. It’s doing things to make you jealous all the time. It’s slowly undermining your self-perception, with small and ostensibly amusing criticism. Using any form of manipulation that undermines reality and self. The goal is to imprison the other so that they will be able to meet the needs of the aggressor, which are mostly related to matters of self-worth.

‘I’m doing something nice to you’

Kim Ariel Arad, the patient who was allegedly exploited by psychologist Yuval Carmi [who was accused last month of sexually assaulting several women], said in an interview that he seated her on his knees and told her, “I’ll be angry if we kiss.” That sounds like pure, appalling gaslighting.

Absolutely. First of all he’s breaking the law. He is creating an illegal situation, for which he is responsible. He’s older, he’s a psychologist. Naturally, beyond the law there is also the ethical issue, involving the use of power – plus he seems to be projecting things onto her. “If we kiss, I’ll be angry.” What? Now it sounds like the idea came from her. She didn’t offer him a kiss, I imagine. He encouraged the situation and also foisted the responsibility for it on her. Gaslighting can involve physical contact – unpleasant contact, but the person initiating it denies it and say, “But I’m doing something nice to you.” Or, “Why are you so sensitive?”

How do you reveal the manipulation to the patient?

Because I have accumulated a good deal of experience, I’m able to do that, cautiously, already in the first meeting, because it’s very important to validate their feelings about what is being done to them. As with sexual abuse, I will not start with asking what the person did to you and why and how much, but I will make it clear that it’s not right. Of course I will not say, “Your partner is narcissistic.” I’ll say, “It sounds like you’re in a relationship in which you feel unstable, in which your needs are not being met. It sounds like there are patterns of abuse.”

How do you convey the idea of the gaslighting itself?

I teach concepts. Why? Because the person thinks they’re insane, and when I explain what gaslighting is, they understand first of all that they didn’t invent it and that they are not the first people to have such feelings. Sometimes we go through their phone messages together – by the way, they may be very articulate and intelligent messages – and I say, “Look, this is a projection. This is something she’s doing to and foisting on you. You didn’t do a thing.” And then they learn to say it to themselves.

You teach them to diagnose it themselves within the routine of the relationship.

Yes, because the objective of the gaslighter, besides turning the other side into a prisoner, is to feel a sense of self-worth. That is why the abuser will always aspire to elicit an emotional response, and when the victims are capable of distancing themselves a little and grasping what is being done to them, and realize that it’s not happening by chance – they can begin to feel liberated. Because the question of intent is constantly hovering above. Maybe it wasn’t intentional? Maybe I really am imagining things?

But that is exactly the deceptive feeling, isn’t it? You simply aren’t able to understand what the truth is.

Yes, but when you succeed in understanding the manipulation, when you are able to say to yourself, “Okay, this is being done in order to make me feel like this or like that” – you can also distinguish between the emotion and the hard facts on the ground.

Are there people who are more vulnerable or prone to this situation than others?

In general, both the abusers and the abused experienced narcissistic or psychopathic parenting. It can range from parents who did not accommodate or give legitimacy to their offspring’s emotions and needs, to parents who actually abused the child. These children will usually later reenact the relationships they experienced in childhood. Some develop serious personality disorders and become abusers themselves, others become adults who are occupied only with pleasing others, while not perceiving their own desires and needs as legitimate.

When someone grows up with the feeling that their needs are meaningless, they are in danger of entering into an abusive relationship, because they don’t know how to set limits and don’t know what is right for them. Many therapists are in danger of undergoing such abuse, because they have become used to being concerned for the other, to seeing the other – which is why they chose the profession in the first place. Their empathy is fuel for abusers.

It’s difficult to extricate oneself from such a relationship.

Yes, it is. Ideally, it’s the right thing to do, to break the connection and not allow any contact, but it’s difficult. Don’t forget that sometimes it’s your parents who are involved. Many times people who underwent gaslighting both as children and in an intimate relationship are so badly hurt that they are incapable of walking away.

Or to understand what is being done to them.

It’s very rough for them. There are also those who are termed “enablers.” Because many abusers are successful and impressive people – psychologists, CEOs of big companies, pilots, even prominent spiritual figures – many people become their enablers, because they are in thrall to them and will tell the victim: “What’s the matter with you, they’re being so nice, don’t settle accounts with them over every little thing.”

It’s complicated. On one hand, there is harsh and deep abuse, but it’s also elusive. Fraught with nuances. It’s hard to put a finger on it.

This type of abuse is often invisible but also very much felt, and that’s also the problem. Because the victim cannot draw the line and say, “Here, this is where he raped me.” Because the abuse started long before, long before the rape. The blow. The inappropriate contact. There was a series of incidents. The sister of the late Michal Sela [who was murdered by her spouse in October 2019] said that her husband had never even struck her. Moreover, because the abuse is invisible, there’s nowhere to go with it. What will you do? Go to the police?

It sounds like an experience of powerful isolation. The victim is alone with the confusion and the difficulty and the doubts. The ground is completely fluid. And even if the victim succeeds somehow in identifying the deception, the aggressor and the environment send the opposite message and destabilize them even more.

Worse than that: I know of cases in which families of the victims of abuse sided with the abuser.

Can’t the environment sometimes play the opposite role? Let’s say, can’t a good friend who witnesses what’s going on, be the one who helps rescue the victim?

The thing is that even when there are witnesses, it’s very difficult for the victim to believe them, and in the end the others back off or give up. Families of victims who contact me say, “We don’t know what to do, we pointed everything out to her about her situation but she still stayed on.” In therapy, too, by the way, there are victims who need to be told immediately and others whom it won’t help to be told.

Won’t help at all, or won’t help at that moment?

Sometimes it takes a long time until they grasp it completely. Sometimes, even after they understand what’s going on, the situation can continue for quite a while. It’s hard to leave, hard to disconnect; victims are caught in the trap of a person who knows exactly which buttons to press. They don’t want to leave the good things, which they imagine will return. So it’s important not to say, “Leave him or her,” but just to be there and carefully reflect what is going on.

An eventual awakening

All this must be hard for you, too, as a therapist.

It’s very hard to observe it from the side. To know that the victim is still there, and you’re seeing the abuse over and over.

Until when? Is there sometimes an incident that makes the victim wake up?

They don’t always wake up. I can say from my experience that many times, after years, there is some sort of awakening. Your partner cheats on you for years, your boss is abusive to you for years – and at some stage it simply becomes too much. The physical and actual incidents are the ones the victim will eventually point to. If he forces himself on you, in the end you’ll get it. If she cheats on you a million times, in the end you’ll understand. Without therapy, the right type of therapy, it’s between difficult and impossible to help someone break out of this abusive cycle. Not every sort of therapy will necessarily help. Psychologists are often preoccupied with understanding the patient’s inner experience, and it’s important to understand that this is not an inner experience, per se.

It’s an internal experience but also external – imposed from the outside.

Totally. Many times victims of relationships like these undergo therapy and are diagnosed with a personality disorder, or post-traumatic stress syndrome, because they display behavior characteristic of those problems. But when the abuser is taken out of their life – their behavior changes. I know of a case of a man who was married for 30 years, who manifested behavior that fit that of a borderline personality disorder. As soon as his wife disappeared from his life, the behavior stopped. It’s absolutely a physical, real element that must be removed. It’s like an illness.

The phenomenon of gaslighting is found in interpersonal relationships, but actually it’s present in our life in other spheres, too. I think we all experience or undergo gaslighting from people we don’t even know personally. People with power and influence, especially politicians, gaslight us. It’s part of a battle for consciousness.

I agree with you.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been doing it for years. [Former President Donald] Trump did and does it, all the time. Because the value of truth has been eroded – it simply works for them.

The moment there’s someone who controls information, there’s a potential for gaslighting. The essence of gaslighting is that you control the information and you dictate reality to someone else.

I think Netanyahu is a master of gaslighting. A master of opposites. Calling people “sourpusses” [as the premier dubbed some of his critics, in 2018] is gaslighting. There wasn’t really even a subtext. He says to people: Is that your reality? Well, I’m nullifying it, and if someone isn’t ready to accept the reality I’m proposing, their perception is skewed.

That’s exactly how gaslighting works. Think of Netanyahu’s recent Channel 12 interview with [anchorwoman] Yonit Levy. There was belittlement. Gaslighting. He ridicules her and her questions, even though they were completely to the point. Throughout the interview he gave irrelevant answers, was vague, took control, dragged the conversation to a different place. Deflecting is something that recurs in interviews with him.

He says something like “Why are you asking me about people who died instead of about the peace with Dubai?” Or, “That’s not the question” – and then says whatever he wants.

Interviewers ask relevant questions, but he nullifies them. Only he decides what the question is. Only his way is the right one. Also he says he’s being attacked by the interviewers, even though they’re asking questions that every politician would be asked. He is ostensibly never to blame for anything – that’s classic gaslighting.

Presenting the substantive as insubstantive is gaslighting. Framing oneself as someone who’s persecuted, even though in this case, he’s the most powerful person in the country. And the bit about the corruption cases being “sewn up” against him in advance. It’s psychological warfare that’s been going on for years.

Very often the gaslighter presents himself as persecuted, because he himself knows he’s doing things to persecute others. So he simply projects everything onto someone else. Look, a great deal of what goes on in the media, in politics and in advertising involves various degrees of gaslighting. But the moment there are people who are trapped in it, affected by it and unable to escape it – that’s a problem. In the end, with Netanyahu everything is channeled into one place: Whoever is not with him is expunged. Anyone who doesn’t want to identify with him is not relevant.

Think about how the term “leftist” has become pejorative today. Netanyahu turned it into something bad. Using the word “leftie” is a form of gaslighting. It’s psychological warfare that’s geared to wearing down the other, and it doesn’t stop until everyone thinks like the gaslighter. Until total surrender is achieved. Either the perception of reality among those who are subjected to the gaslighting gets warped, or the victims are completely exhausted to the point of saying: “Fine, do whatever you want, I’ll do what you ask.” Gaslighters keep going and going until they get what they want, and even after that, they won’t stop.

It also has to do with normalization, I think. Consider, say, how Netanyahu was not willing to pass the state budget because of the rotation agreement [with Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz]. His actions have come to be seen as normal. All that is connected to wearing people down, demanding submission.

It’s a matter of stamina. The more you hear about something, the more normal it seems to you. Think how much noise there was when it turned out we were having a second election, and people were talking about the cost – and now we’re having a fourth election; maybe we’re on the way to a fifth. It no longer seems odd, we’re getting accustomed to this.

What is the gaslighter thinking about? What is the perception of reality? Do they understand that they’re transmitting a distorted reality, or is that the reality they themselves experience?

Both. Many gaslighters suffer from personality disorders, and most of the latter involve a distorted perception of reality. That reality mirrors their inner world, and it’s one that’s very divided – they both hate with all their might and love with all their might. They aren’t always aware that they are gaslighting, but they definitely can be. It depends on the person and the situation. I believe that even those who are not so conscious of it have bursts of awareness. It’s inconceivable that a person will do such deliberate things, which hurt another person so deeply and acutely, and not be aware of it.