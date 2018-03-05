Pioneers at the Hula Valley. לע"מ / KLUGER ZOLTAN

How the Fight Against Malaria Infected the Future Map of Israel

Nearly 100 years ago, Dr. Israel Kligler single-handedly eradicated the disease in the Holy Land - and gave birth to the Partition Plan

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Dr. Zalman Greenberg, a Jerusalem microbiologist who is now retired from the Ministry of Health, has spent years researching the history of medicine in Israel. Twenty years ago he started compiling an...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1