Nissim Krispil. “It’s absurd to go to jail for sowing and growing a plant. Are they going to tell me what I can plant? Cannabis is a drug of salvation." Tomer Appelbaum

The Fine Line Between a Nobel and Jail: How a Renowned Israeli Botanist Ended Up in Prison for a Drug Op

The Kafkaesque story of a renowned Israeli botanist who found himself in jail for growing 1,000 cannabis plants on his roof for an unauthorized cancer trial

One day in November 2016, as Nissim Krispil was sitting in the yard of his home in Moshav Tirosh, near Beit Shemesh – and two weeks after he received a lifetime achievement award from Ben-Gurion University –...

