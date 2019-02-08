The Fine Line Between a Nobel and Jail: How a Renowned Israeli Botanist Ended Up in Prison for a Drug Op
The Kafkaesque story of a renowned Israeli botanist who found himself in jail for growing 1,000 cannabis plants on his roof for an unauthorized cancer trial
One day in November 2016, as Nissim Krispil was sitting in the yard of his home in Moshav Tirosh, near Beit Shemesh – and two weeks after he received a lifetime achievement award from Ben-Gurion University –...
